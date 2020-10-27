Weather
Moore launches new sustainability platform

By Cassandra Tanti - October 27, 2020

Monaco resident Christian Moore has officially launched Global Environment Media (GEM) with a team of likeminded nonprofit, civic and corporate leaders from the around the world. GEM is a content platform designed to educate, engage, and empower audiences to tell positive stories of progress about our planet.

Global Environment Media was launched on Friday 23rd October and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Seeing the need for positive solutions that address the current environmental crises, Christian Moore, Vincent Roger, Dennis Kucinich, Michael Clemente, Elizabeth Kucinich, Marc Scarpa and Doug Scott joined forces to build a media company with the support of the non-profit organisation GEMA.

The aim is to “lead current and future generations to a healthier, more sustainable planet.”

The founders share a vision to curate, produce and distribute inspiring environmental stories with positive solutions.

“GEM embodies the mindset that people must fall in love with the natural world first in order to then be engaged and excited enough to save it. This was why we launched GEM as the first-of-its kind media network,” said Christian Moore, Managing Partner of GEM and president of the Global Environment Movement Association (GEMA).

GEM-TV.com will be divided into four primary sections: Live TV; Topics – with an expansive VOD library featuring ‘solution-oriented’ videos covering nine environmental topics: energy, climate change, people on earth, forests, the ocean, biodiversity, food, sustainable living and water; Research – an education section with infographics and academic papers serving as a portal to global environmental courses; and Kids – a special learning section for children.

“We believe in positivity and wanted to create a destination where people can explore stories of innovators who are impacting the world,” said Vincent Roger, Managing Partner of GEM and Treasurer of GEMA. “We know that governments can only go so far and together with GEM, individuals, businesses and NGOs can take action and catalyse the change needed to heal our planet.”

GEM has already partnered with 50 institutions, foundations, NGOs, and nearly 40 global advisory members.

GEM also has the support of social and environmental philanthropist Hamid Guedroudj.

 

 

 

