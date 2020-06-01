Weather
Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

More lockdown restrictions removed

By Stephanie Horsman - June 1, 2020

Tuesday marks the next phase in the easing of restrictions in France, offering people a glimmer of hope for summer.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has officially stated that phase two of de-escalation begins Tuesday 2nd June. Some of the old measures will remain in place, but many things will make life more “business as usual”, triggering a much needed return to normalcy after a long, difficult spring.

Some significant changes to the prior lockdown scenario include the lifting of the travel limit ban. As of Tuesday, the 100km rule will no longer be in effect, though the borders are due to remain closed until 15th June.

School will be reopened at an accelerated pace. This does not mean that children are required to return to school, if parents choose to keep them home, but it does mean the schools are gearing back up to resume regular academic activities.

Restaurants and cafés will now be open all over the country, but nightclubs still have to wait a bit. A one metre gap between tables is required, wait staff must wear masks at all times, customers must wear masks if moving about but aren’t required to keep them on whilst seated, and groups will be limited to 10 people… small prices to pay to not have to cook or tidy up for many families who have been confined to small spaces for months.

Beaches and lakes in France will be also open, though parks and gardens are still closed until the weekend. Police reserve the right to impose mask-wearing, so be prepared and carry one if the plan is to head to the beach or a park. 

Gyms and public pools can reopen in green zones, such as Alpes-Maritimes, but will stay shuttered in the orange zones until the 22nd. Monuments, sporting arenas, concert halls and museums will also be reopened in green zones, though cinemas won’t be ready for the public until the 22nd and masks must be worn at all of these venues. 

Working from home is still recommended for those whose jobs allow it. Those who do return to a workplace will be required to wear masks and follow the health and safety regulations put forth by the government.

 

 

