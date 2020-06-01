More lockdown restrictions removed

Monday, June 1, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Tuesday marks the next phase in the easing of restrictions in France, offering people a glimmer of hope for summer.
The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.
When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.
Marquet Beach in Cap d’Ail has been authorised to reopen and welcome swimmers, though Mala remains closed due to security enforcement concerns.