Moreno ready to be Monaco’s number one

Wednesday, January 1, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
AS Monaco has officially presented Robert Moreno as its new head coach. The former Spanish National Team manager is keen to draw a line under accusations he was disloyal by former boss Luis Enrique, saying the bitter bust-up had enabled him to advance to “number one” with the Red and Whites.
Moreno was unveiled as the new head coach of Ligue 1 side Monaco in a press conference on Monday 30th, after Leonardo Jardim was sacked for the second time.
He comes amid recent accusations he was being “disloyal” by Luis Enrique, but the 42-year-old says he wants to put his departure as Spain boss and subsequent fallout with Enrique behind him.
“I had nine extraordinary years at his side,” said Moreno on Monday. “”But that is all in the past.”
Moreno served as an assistant for La Roja until Luis Enrique stepped down in June to care for his young daughter Xana, who died in August following a battle with bone cancer.
“I’ve been a coach since I was 14, I have had my UEFA license since I was 25, and my dream has always been to become a head coach,” he continued. “Today I am grateful for the past, but I am looking to the future.”
He arrives as ASM is positioned in seventh place in Ligue 1 and 17 points behind leaders and defending champions PSG.
“I always wanted to become the number one. This is the start of that stage,” said Moreno who guided Spain through qualifying for Euro 2020 in the absence of Enrique. “AS Monaco is a great Ligue 1 team, we must stay on the lookout in the transfer window for all the opportunities that may arise. But today I am satisfied with the players we have, there is not one position that is at fault; it is a collective sport.”
Jardim, who took Monaco to the league title in 2017, was fired at the weekend, just over a year since he was previously sent packing.
Moreno will be accompanied by a team of five: assistants Dani Guindos and Carlos Martinez, goalkeeping coach Jose Sambade, physical trainer Juanjo del Ojo, and psychologist Marc Sellarés.
Photo: AS Monaco Official
Monaco-based animal welfare organisation TAF held its third meeting at the Maison des Association in Condamine this week…
Berit Legrand is no stranger to water; the Dane competes for the Monaco water ski team, although she is also a certified Stott Pilates instructor and has her blackbelt in jiu-jitsu. Berit founded the non-profit The Animal Fund (TAF) in March 2015 with a mission to protect, save and actively assist dolphins and whales that are victims of maltreatment, slaughter, pollution and overfishing.
A team of individuals with different cultures, backgrounds and work experiences, TAF is united in educating others of the danger and consequences of cruelty and extinction but to also report on progress made.
“It’s not just the whaling or dolphin industry that those beautiful mammals have to protect themselves against,” says Berit. “It’s indeed also pollution, climate change, loss of food sources, toxic substances and digesting of tons of plastic. What is there to be seen in nature if we ruin it all? And what will be left in a few years for our children?”
TAF’s meeting on Tuesday was attended by 37 people, and subjects of discussion included “shocking details” of how whales are spotted, tracked and massacred in the Faroe Islands, and the opening of a TAF branch in Luxemburg.
The next meeting is scheduled for September, with potential reports from the Plastic Group and the topic of over-fishing on the agenda. For more on membership, volunteer or donations, see www.theanimalfund.net