Moscow Ice Show comes to Monaco

AMPA with Joël Garault from Goût et Saveurs. Photo: Facebook AMPA[/caption]
The Monaco Association for Research into Alzheimer's Disease
(AMPA), presided over by Catherine Pastor, is holding four free events for all ages to raise public awareness to coincide with World Alzheimer's Day on September 20.
AMPA has celebrated this international day every year since 2010, in close collaboration with the Government and Monaco City Hall's Social Services Department and in partnership with the Monegasque gerontology sector.
The second “Ageing Well in Monaco Village” (Village Bien Vieillir à Monaco), with some twenty stands, will start the programme from 10:30 at Espace Léo Ferré in Fontvieille.
This unique information day offers advice on existing facilities in the Principality to promote ageing well in Monaco and prevent the loss of autonomy, as well as the opportunity to talk to representatives from the facilities and services available, and meet with Monegasque associations, which are always looking for new members and volunteers.
Free demonstrations, open to children and adults, will take place throughout the day, including Tai Chi, yoga, dance and nutritional advice. Visitors will be offered a gourmet tasting by chef Joël Garault from Goût et Saveurs (Monaco Taste and Flavours) Association.
From 11:30 am to 1 pm, the 8th Walk for Alzheimer's takes place at Stade Louis II with a giant Zumba class organised by Sunshine Fitness.
At 5:30 pm, a discussion on "Is the world experience of an Alzheimer patient accessible to us?" will be held in the auditorium of the Monte-Carlo Technical and Hotel School (LHTM).
And finally, on Friday, September 22, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, a screening of the movie Still Alice starring Julianne Moore is showing at the Princess Grace Theatre.
