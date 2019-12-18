Weather
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

News

Moscow Ice Show comes to Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - December 18, 2019

The Moscow Circus on Ice comes to Monaco this Saturday for two spectacular performances.

The ice rink at the Port of Monaco will host the ice show featuring the delightful and amusing feats combining the grace and precision of ice skating with the excitement of circus acts.

The performance will give onlookers a chance to see daring stunts, juggling acts, silly clowns, stilt walkers, magicians, light shows and, of course, skating. In all, 40 artists will perform at the open-air rink.

The Moscow Circus on Ice was first established in the 1980’s in Russia by non-touring troupes. They include as part of their show traditional Russian music and dance, including favourites such as the kalinka and the kasatchok, along with exquisite costumes.

Two performances will be given on Saturday 21st December, the first at 5:30pm followed by an 8:30pm show, and each one lasts 1 hour and 15 minutes. No public skating will be possible on the day of the show. Be there early as admission is free and seating is subject to available spaces.  

For more information contact +377 93 30 64 83/+377 93 15 06 09 or email them at animation@mairie.mc

 

Photo: Mairie Monaco

MORE STORIES

Ageing Well Village, Giant Zumba, and Walk...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21943" align="alignnone" width="960"]AMPA with Joël Garault from Goût et Saveurs. Photo: Facebook AMPA AMPA with Joël Garault from Goût et Saveurs. Photo: Facebook AMPA[/caption] The Monaco Association for Research into Alzheimer's Disease (AMPA), presided over by Catherine Pastor, is holding four free events for all ages to raise public awareness to coincide with World Alzheimer's Day on September 20. AMPA has celebrated this international day every year since 2010, in close collaboration with the Government and Monaco City Hall's Social Services Department and in partnership with the Monegasque gerontology sector. The second “Ageing Well in Monaco Village” (Village Bien Vieillir à Monaco), with some twenty stands, will start the programme from 10:30 at Espace Léo Ferré in Fontvieille. This unique information day offers advice on existing facilities in the Principality to promote ageing well in Monaco and prevent the loss of autonomy, as well as the opportunity to talk to representatives from the facilities and services available, and meet with Monegasque associations, which are always looking for new members and volunteers. Free demonstrations, open to children and adults, will take place throughout the day, including Tai Chi, yoga, dance and nutritional advice. Visitors will be offered a gourmet tasting by chef Joël Garault from Goût et Saveurs (Monaco Taste and Flavours) Association. From 11:30 am to 1 pm, the 8th Walk for Alzheimer's takes place at Stade Louis II with a giant Zumba class organised by Sunshine Fitness. At 5:30 pm, a discussion on "Is the world experience of an Alzheimer patient accessible to us?" will be held in the auditorium of the Monte-Carlo Technical and Hotel School (LHTM). And finally, on Friday, September 22, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, a screening of the movie Still Alice starring Julianne Moore is showing at the  Princess Grace Theatre.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13458

NFL beats records after five days with...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_25223" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert with NFL founder Philippe Verdier (L). Photo: NFL. Prince Albert with NFL founder Philippe Verdier (L). Photo: NFL.[/caption] After only five days, this year’s No Finish Line has already covered 255,661 km – 24,000 km more compared to last year – by 10,986 walkers or runners, including a Princely participant on Wednesday evening. As he does every year according to his schedule, Prince Albert did a few laps of the 1.4 km circuit in Fontvieille alongside NFL founder Philippe Verdier. [caption id="attachment_25220" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert with NFL team 2017. Photo: NFL. Prince Albert with NFL team 2017. Photo: NFL.[/caption] The 18th edition of NFL’s “Heading to the Stars” is hoping to reach the 400,000-km mark. Every kilometre completed equals €1 donated to charity on behalf of the sponsors, like Barclays and JB Pastor & Fils Monaco, to help sick and disadvantaged children through the association Children & Future. There are 13,534 registered NFLers this year, 893 more people than in 2016, and fifty volunteers. NFL winds up at 4 pm on National Day, November 19.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/no-finish-line-off-to-great-start-1000-more-participants/  