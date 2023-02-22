Multi starred Chef Yannick Alléno teams up with Moët & Chandon for one night only

Multi Michelin starred Chef Yannick Alléno and the prestigious house of Moët & Chandon are combining their expertise for an exceptional dinner at the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo in March.

Following a first pairing at Yannick Alléno’s Pavyllon Paris restaurant on 28th February, the concept will be taken to Monaco on 2nd March at the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo.

Yannick Alléno’s custom menu will be accompanied by the Moët & Chandon ‘Grand Vintage Collection’, for a truly indulgent moment at the Hôtel Hermitage.

Chef Alléno will be front and centre for his guests who can sit at the bar and enjoy a view of the open kitchen, while the Moët & Chandon cellar master will also be sharing his expertise.

The eight-course Grand Vintage Collection menu includes scallops, roasted Saint-Pierre, ravioli and caffeinated puff pastry; each dish carefully paired with a Möet & Chandon selection, including a bottle from 1999.

The food and wine pairing menu is €350 per person.

Photo of Yannick Alléno at Pavyllon Monte-Carlo by Monaco Life