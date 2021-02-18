Weather
Mummenschanz comes to Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - February 18, 2021

The famous visual theatre troupe Mummenschanz will perform its unique silent show for one night only at the Grimaldi Forum this March.

Mummenschanz has been attracting huge audiences to its one of a kind shows for nearly 50 years and now Monaco spectators have the chance to see what all the hype is about. The legendarily unconventional Swiss troupe is coming to the Principality on 6th March to perform live at Salle Prince Pierre in the Grimaldi Forum.

You and Me is fun, melancholy, funny, romantic, amazing, magical, dramatic and exciting at the same time. Without words or music, this play presents scenes from everyday life in an inimitable way, entertaining and touching hundreds of thousands of people around the world,” said the promoters of this unique experience.  

Founded in 1972 in the Swiss canton of Saint Gallen in the Rhine valley, Mummenschanz is the brainchild of Andres Bossard, Bernie Schürch and Floriana Frassetto who created an alternative to the usual entertainment fare on offer, using bizarre masks, light and shadow, and subtle choreography.

Frassetto, the troupe’s artist director, performs with the company in this latest show without the use of words or music. The troupe has learned to tell stories with just silent gestures and a few props, giving audiences a calming and amusing respite from the hectic pace of day to day life.

The name Mummenschanz is derived from the German word for mummery, an early modern English term for mime.

 

 

 

 

