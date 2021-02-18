Mummenschanz comes to Monaco

Thursday, February 18, 2021
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
19 new Covid cases on 18 Feb. brings total to 1,835: 45 hospitalised: 25 resident + 8 in ICU: 5 resident, 107 home monitored, 1,610 recoveries, 22 deaths
The famous visual theatre troupe Mummenschanz will perform its unique silent show for one night only at the Grimaldi Forum this March.
Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Princess Caroline’s estranged husband, is suing his son to regain control of Marienburg Castle in Germany, citing “gross ingratitude”.
The Hôtel de Paris has been given a 5-star rating for the second year in a row by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide, another nod to the institution's €600 million makeover.
The Principality has officially received new ambassadors from Germany, Sweden, Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates.