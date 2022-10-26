Music, performances and a drone show for National Day festivities

The Mairie of Monaco has organised four superb shows to celebrate National Day that are free for Monegasques and residents, and fun for all ages!

Monaco’s National Day is celebrated on 19th November, but the events surrounding the holiday happily aren’t limited to just the one day.

The townhall has put together a schedule of events starting on Wednesday 9th November with a cine-concert featuring a cartoon favourite, Oggy and the Cockroaches. Two Beatbox champions, Loopstation SARO and Alexinho, will be dubbing and reinterpreting the cartoons using music, sound effects and humour. The cine-concert starts at 3pm at the Espace Léo Ferré.

Then on Friday 18th November at 8pm, the skies of Monaco will light up with a collection of 200 drones over the Prince’s Palace. The drone show, which includes representations of famous Monegasque landmarks as well as fireworks, animals and incredible shapes, was a new additional last year and such a huge success that it has now been added again as a staple. The show runs for 12 minutes and is choreographed to music.

Les Franglaises will also be performing on the same day, using classic pop songs in a theatre spectacle that combines the best of dance, music and comedy to toe-tapping favourites. The show starts at 9pm at the Espace Léo Ferré.

Finally, on National Day at 6pm, there will be a concert by sisters Camille and Julie Berthollet on cello and violin, who will delight the public with “the captivating universe of yesterday’s and today’s series through the most beautiful musical themes compounds for the small screen”.

Initiations will be given out at Espace Léo Ferré between 8.30am and 6pm on Thursday 3rd November for Monegasques and on Friday 4th November for Monegasques and residents. Presentation of an identity card, resident card or family booklet for resident children is required.

Photo by Monaco Life