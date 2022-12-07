My Yacht Group Charity Soirée at 20th Birthday of Art Basel Miami

Monaco-based My Yacht Group (MYG) returned to Miami to host its ‘Night Before’ dinner series and its 11th charity superyacht reception during the 20th iteration of Art Basel Miami Beach.

The yacht reception welcomed guests aboard 185ft research vessel Gene Chaser, the support yacht for ‘mother ship’ M/Y Gene Machine. It features a working research laboratory for many of the 4Catalyzer companies, the biotech startup accelerator founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg.

The evening continued to raise awareness for MYG’s chosen charity partner YachtAid Global (YAG) and its relief efforts. YAG provides humanitarian aid, conservation, and disaster response leadership, with work encompassing global programs, logistics management and consultation for superyachts that want to contribute to the world around them.

Five-time US Hall of Fame astronaut Commander Michael Lopez-Alegría, Chief Astronaut of Axiom Space, shared his experience of piloting Ax-1, shepherding three private astronauts on the first all-private mission to the International Space Station. With a total 16 days on Low Earth Orbit, each conducted an extensive array of innovative research on behalf of major medical organizations back on earth including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Making their My Yacht debut, Bang and Olufsen created a sensory experience in the B&O Lounge.

The yacht’s large rear deck and helipad was the setting for the main party, while a DJ, live saxophone, and aerialist hoisted on the yacht’s crane, plus displays from Art4Change and Bel Air Fine Art, including a six-foot Richard Orlinski gorilla, rounded out the experience for a distinguished list of guests that included the Rothberg family, HM British Consul General in Miami, prolific art collectors, and international and local (U)HNWs.

Photo above: My Yacht Group event aboard super-yacht Gene Machine; Gene Chaser, Miami. All photos courtesy Lensology.