Nail-biting victory for Roca Team

Chapel of the Visitation, Monaco-Ville

Free admission, limited seating available

Doors open at 8pm.

Information: +377 98 98 83 03

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs of the Principality, present in December, concerts of Baroque music at the Chapel of the Visitation."Miraculous Tribes" by The Gesualdo Six Owain Park, direction. The Gesualdo Six is ​​a vocal sextet led by Owain Park. The ensemble favors early music and more specifically the polyphonic repertoire of the Renaissance but also offers programs that combine modern works and sacred and secular works. Since its creation in 2014, The Gesualdo Six has given many concerts in the United Kingdom and is preparing other tours and concerts abroad, especially in Germany. In 2018, the ensemble recorded a CD, English Motets, at Hyperion. [caption id="attachment_32898" align="aligncenter" width="420"]© - Directorate of Cultural Affairs[/caption]"La Spirita" by the Society of Ancient Music Marie-Claire Bert, recorders - Michel Quagliozzi, recorders - Sibylle Schultz-Carrière, viola da gamba - Etienne Mangot, viola da gamba and cello - Camille Mugot, harpsichord - Michaëla Chétrite, organ. "This program begins in the cozy atmosphere that precedes the Nativity with composers of the fourteenth century who celebrate the Virgin Mary in anticipation of the birth of Jesus. Prayers, meditative and more popular joys are found in music. Rather than a direct reference to the Nativity of vocal pieces, we create here a poetic path evoked by moods, joyous or collected, full of hope, love and wonder. Then Jesus is born, and our journey becomes more carnal, more human, and especially spiritual with some great church sonatas of the Baroque repertoire. Marie-Claire Bert