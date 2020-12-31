Weather
26 new Covid cases on 30 Dec. brings total to 853: 14 hospitalised, 6 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 86 home monitored, 704 recoveries, 3 deaths

Nail-biting victory for Roca Team

By Stephanie Horsman - December 31, 2020

AS Monaco Basketball scraped through to secure a 66 to 64 win against Andorra in a Euro Cup match played on their home turf, sending both teams to the to the next round qualifiers.

In a too-close-for-comfort match against Andorra at Salle Gaston Médecin on Tuesday, the Roca Team eeked out a 66-64 win, sending both teams to the next round of the Euro Cup qualifiers with Monaco in third place and Andorra in fourth in their division.

It was not Monaco’s most consistent match, but they did the job in the end with the winning shot made with eight seconds left on the clock by Mathias Lessort.

Monaco made 24 shots out of 53 attempts, with five out of 16 three pointers converted. They had a massive 33 rebounds, with Will Yeguete taking nine on his own.

Yohan Choupas was the surprise of the night, scoring 12 points to break his former game record of seven. High scorer was Marcos Knight who earned his team 16 points. Darral Willis scored 11, and Captain Dee Bost and Will Yeguete tied with seven points each.

“It was more of a friendly match, but we won it and ended the year in a good way,” said Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic. “Now it’s time for the next round now, the Top 16. Yohan Choupas had more playing time in the last three European matches, he used his minutes well and played very well this Tuesday night. He is a young player who is improving game after game.”

With six wins and four losses in the Euro Cup regular season, the Roca Team finished with the same record as last year in the first round and are headed for the Top 16 in a pool comprised of Nanterre, Malaga and either Badalone or Bourg-en-Bresse.

 

Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball

 

© - Directorate of Cultural Affairs

Baroque music concerts to take place in...

Local News Staff Writer -
The Directorate of Cultural Affairs of the Principality, present in December, concerts of Baroque music at the Chapel of the Visitation. Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 8:30 pm: "Miraculous Tribes" by The Gesualdo Six Owain Park, direction. The Gesualdo Six is ​​a vocal sextet led by Owain Park. The ensemble favors early music and more specifically the polyphonic repertoire of the Renaissance but also offers programs that combine modern works and sacred and secular works. Since its creation in 2014, The Gesualdo Six has given many concerts in the United Kingdom and is preparing other tours and concerts abroad, especially in Germany. In 2018, the ensemble recorded a CD, English Motets, at Hyperion. [caption id="attachment_32898" align="aligncenter" width="420"]© - Directorate of Cultural Affairs © - Directorate of Cultural Affairs[/caption] Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 8:30 pm: "La Spirita" by the Society of Ancient Music Marie-Claire Bert, recorders - Michel Quagliozzi, recorders - Sibylle Schultz-Carrière, viola da gamba - Etienne Mangot, viola da gamba and cello - Camille Mugot, harpsichord - Michaëla Chétrite, organ. "This program begins in the cozy atmosphere that precedes the Nativity with composers of the fourteenth century who celebrate the Virgin Mary in anticipation of the birth of Jesus. Prayers, meditative and more popular joys are found in music. Rather than a direct reference to the Nativity of vocal pieces, we create here a poetic path evoked by moods, joyous or collected, full of hope, love and wonder. Then Jesus is born, and our journey becomes more carnal, more human, and especially spiritual with some great church sonatas of the Baroque repertoire. Marie-Claire Bert
  • Chapel of the Visitation, Monaco-Ville
  • Free admission, limited seating available
  • Doors open at 8pm.
  • Information: +377 98 98 83 03

Prince checks up on Larvotto building site

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Prince Albert has made a special trip to visit the construction site at Larvotto Beach. Works resumed recently after the site was initially shut down because of the Covid-19 health crisis.