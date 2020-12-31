Nail-biting victory for Roca Team

Friday, January 1, 2021
26 new Covid cases on 30 Dec. brings total to 853: 14 hospitalised, 6 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 86 home monitored, 704 recoveries, 3 deaths
People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.
Three dancers from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the troupe to cancel their New Year’s Eve performance of LAC at the Grimaldi Forum.
AS Monaco Basketball scraped through to secure a 66 to 64 win against Andorra in a Euro Cup match played on their home turf, sending both teams to the to the next round qualifiers.
The Oxford University-Astra Zeneca vaccine has been approved by UK regulators, raising hopes for imminent approval in Europe and abroad.