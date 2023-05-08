NAMA Enterprise moves to Monaco to enhance presence in global commodity market

NAMA Enterprise has moved its operations to Monaco as part of its strategic expansion plans, aiming to strengthen its relationships with clients in the global commodity market.

NAMA Enterprise, established 15 years ago, has three business trading units that include food, feed, energy and petrochemicals.

“We are thrilled to announce our move to Monaco,” said Nicolas Mazza, NAMA Enterprise’s Managing Director. “This strategic move allows us to better serve our clients in the region and expand our reach in the global market.”

According to NAMA Enterprise, its move to Monaco comes at a time when the company is experiencing significant growth and expansion. Driven by the growing demand for renewable energy sources, NAMA Enterprise has expanded its operations into the biomass and wood pellet industry. The company is currently considering the acquisition of a production site in Greece to expand its biomass and wood pellet production capabilities.

“We are particularly excited about the growth and demand in the biomass and wood pellet industry, and are targeting sales of over 2000T of A1 premium wood pellets by the end of 2023,” said George Vasilopoulos, NAMA Enterprise’s European Head of Business.

In addition to its existing trading units, NAMA Enterprise has expanded its food trading units with whey protein concentrate and sugar. The company is looking to expand its dairy business with its production partner in Germany and has recently launched its own sugar brand, produced in the UAE.

“At NAMA Enterprise, we are committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients and establishing ourselves as a leading player in the industry,” added Mazza. “Our move to Monaco represents a significant milestone for our company, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest levels of quality and service.”

Monaco Life with press release