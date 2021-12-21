National Council debates regulation of crypto

Sunday, December 26, 2021
The last legislative session of 2021 was opened with the amendment to the Financial Activities Act of 2007, with a heavy focus on crypto currencies and for the Financial Activities Control Commission to gain membership to the International Organisation of Securities Commissions.
Photo of José Badia by National Council of Monaco
Cultural diplomat Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon has inaugurated a new initiative called the NDB Opera project, a humanitarian endeavour aimed at educating and employing immigrants.
Northrop and Johnson has broken its own record by selling 141 yachts so far this year, an average of one every other day, an exceptional feat in the current climate.
A new campaign by the Tourism Department is aiming to attract more travellers from the Middle East, highlighting the Principality’s five-star accommodations as well as the overall glamorous lifestyle.