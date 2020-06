National Council gets new media look

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_30904" align="alignnone" width="640"]Behind Stéphane Valeri and Marie-Pierre Grimaglia, Fabrice Notari, President of the National Council's Commission "Environment and Quality of Life" , Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, Vice-President of the Institution and Jean-Luc Nguy. Photo: Michaël Alesi/DC[/caption] Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council, on Monday, May 7, signed a Charter of Commitment to the National Pact for Energy Transition, in the name of the High Assembly of the Principality in the presence of Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development. The objective is to commit to a decarbonated Monaco. The National Pact, set up last January, aims to engage the those living and working in Monaco in order to reach the objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, set at a reduction of 50 percent in 2030 compared to 1990, and to carbon neutrality in 2050. The three priorities are mobility, waste and energy. There are also a dozen sectoral action plans – for institutions, individuals, hotels, businesses, developers, architects, industries – that have mandatory minimums in terms of avoiding greenhouse gas emissions. Prince Albert, followed by his Government, were the first signatories of the National Pact, which now has nearly 400 adherents. For more information on the pact, see the website https://monacolife.net/grimaldi-forum-to-be-major-power-producer-for-monacos-new-eco-district/