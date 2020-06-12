Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Friday, June 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

National Council gets new media look

National Council gets new media look

By Cassandra Tanti - June 12, 2020

The National Council was clearly busy during lockdown and used the time to update its look and launch new avenues for getting information to the public.

In order to provide the public with as many ways as possible to keep up with what is going on at the National Council – Monaco’s parliamentary arm – they have launched a new magazine, updated their website, redesigned their television broadcast and added LinkedIn to their social media repertoire.

The new magazine, entitled Üntra Nui, or ‘Between Us’, is now available both online and in traditional format and will provide in-depth interviews with council members, current events within the Council, and thought-provoking stories and human interest pieces connected to the Principality and the Council’s participation. The magazine will be distributed to post boxes around the Principality, or downloaded from the National Council website.

The website has been given a whole new look, offering all the latest news, listing all bills voted on or under discussion, providing bios on councillors, explaining the history of the assembly and sharing its philosophy with regard to responsibilities to the electorate.  

A redesigned format for Conseil National TV will have its first broadcast on 15th June at 4pm, devoted to the public legislative session that will take place the following day.

Already active on social media, the council has added LinkedIn to keep in touch with business professionals, giving them a total of four ways to keep up to date.

To get all the latest or download the magazine, visit the website, go to www.conseil-national.mc 

For social media you can find them on:

– Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConseilnatMC/

– Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conseilnatmc/

– Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConseilNatMC

– Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/conseil-national-de-monaco

For Conseil National TV, go to:

Conseil-National TV: https://www.conseil-national.mc/index.php/videos/conseil-national-tv 

And to check Üntra Nui, the direct link can be found at:

https://www.conseil-national.mc/3d-flip-book/untra-nui-1/

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMEB continues work through virtual missions
Next articleRetaining the best talent for your business

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

daily

June 12, 2020 | Local News

Nice Airport joins European passenger safety charter

Cassandra Tanti

Nice Côte d’Azur is amongst the first to sign on to the charter put forth by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to guarantee the health and safety of passengers.

0
June 12, 2020 | Local News

Retaining the best talent for your business

James Caan CBE

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE shares his thoughts on the retention of talent and how you can help your team navigate these challenging times.

0
June 12, 2020 | Local News

National Council gets new media look

Cassandra Tanti

The National Council was clearly busy during lockdown and used the time to update its look and launch new avenues for getting information to the public.

0
June 12, 2020 | Local News

MEB continues work through virtual missions

Cassandra Tanti

Despite the setbacks caused by the recent pandemic, the Monaco Economic Board is using technology to continue its missions to promote the Principality and its economic activities.  

0
MORE STORIES

Tues. Apr 25 – Cinema Tuesdays –...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 25 April, 8.30 pm, Variety Theatre Cinema Tuesdays – Beliefs and Dependencies series. Screening of Terry Jones’s Monty Python’s Life of Brian, organised by the Audiovisual Archives of Monaco Information: +377 97 98 43 26

National Council commits to Energy Transition

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30904" align="alignnone" width="640"]Fabrice Notari, President of the Commission "Environment and Quality of Life" of the National Council, Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, Vice-President of the Institution and Jean-Luc Nguy. Photo: Michaël Alesi/DC Behind Stéphane Valeri and Marie-Pierre Grimaglia, Fabrice Notari, President of the National Council's Commission "Environment and Quality of Life" , Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, Vice-President of the Institution and Jean-Luc Nguy. Photo: Michaël Alesi/DC[/caption] Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council, on Monday, May 7, signed a Charter of Commitment to the National Pact for Energy Transition, in the name of the High Assembly of the Principality in the presence of Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development. The objective is to commit to a decarbonated Monaco. The National Pact, set up last January, aims to engage the those living and working in Monaco in order to reach the objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, set at a reduction of 50 percent in 2030 compared to 1990, and to carbon neutrality in 2050. The three priorities are mobility, waste and energy. There are also a dozen sectoral action plans – for institutions, individuals, hotels, businesses, developers, architects, industries – that have mandatory minimums in terms of avoiding greenhouse gas emissions. Prince Albert, followed by his Government, were the first signatories of the National Pact, which now has nearly 400 adherents. For more information on the pact, see the website.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/grimaldi-forum-to-be-major-power-producer-for-monacos-new-eco-district/  