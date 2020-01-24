Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
light rain
10.1 ° C
12 °
7 °
81%
3.1kmh
75%
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
Saturday, January 25, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

National Pact achieves a milestone

National Pact achieves a milestone

By Cassandra Tanti - January 24, 2020

The Public Force has signed up to the National Pact, marking the 100th entity to commit to Monaco’s Energy Transition.

The force was represented by Colonel Tony Varo, who signed the pact on 22nd January in the presence of HSH Prince Albert, Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario, and Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux.

Surrounded by Lieutenant-Colonel Norbert Fassiaux, Head of the Fire Brigade, and Commander Gilles Convertini, Head of the Prince’s Carabinieri Corps, Colonel Tony Varo signed on behalf of the two Corps under his authority.

Echoing this membership, Anthony de Sevelinges, Head of the Public Building Maintenance Service (SMBP), also gave a presentation on the installation of photovoltaic panels recently installed on the roof of the Fontvieille Barracks, showing in real time the energy production of the solar panels, directly fed back into the electrical installations of the building.

The signing means that 271 soldiers will engage collectively and individually in the National Pact, and they will also go on to train the 170 families and 200 children involved in this dynamic. The extent of the Public Force’s commitment then becomes quite significant.

“The commitment of the Prince’s riflemen and firefighters is a strong signal, especially since I know that your motivation is high and that it started long before today,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, referring to the various initiatives that are already in place within the Public Force. They include the use of ecological vehicles, recycling practices at the four barracks with regular awareness workshops, implementation of the WIT system (monitoring of energy consumption implemented by the SMBP), reusing materials and an interest in renewable energies.

By joining the National Pact, the Public Force also commits to reduce the number of plastic bottles used, soon installing water coolers in offices, as well as organising training for eco-driving.

Each body has appointed an “energy referent” who will be responsible for monitoring consumption on WIT, while several MTE awareness workshops are planned for February and will continue throughout the year.

The National Pact for the Energy Transition has now attracted almost 1,200 signatories and 100 member entities, which represents more than a quarter of Monaco’s employees.

Photo: © – Direction de la Communication – Stéphane Danna

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Natasha Frost, Founder Pink Ribbon Monaco
Next articleTwo new summer concerts revealed

Editors pics

January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0

daily

January 24, 2020 | News

Chimelong debuts as circus festival’s strategic partner

Cassandra Tanti

China's Chimelong Group has participated as a partner in the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival for the first time ever, deepening the friendship between China and Monaco.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Prince’s prize for philanthropy awarded to Project CURE

Cassandra Tanti

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco has awarded the Prince's Prize for Innovative Philanthropy to Douglas Jackson, President and CEO of Denver-based non-profit Project CURE.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Cassandra Tanti

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

National Pact achieves a milestone

Cassandra Tanti

The Public Force has signed up to the National Pact, marking the 100th entity to commit to Monaco’s Energy Transition.

0
MORE STORIES

Free parking offered on pre-election evenings

Local News Staff Writer -
The Monaco Town Hall has arranged free parking at Stade Louis II for those attending the pre-election meetings on Wednesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 8, at the Gaston Medecin Omnisports Hall. In addition, free transport is available on the Monaco bus network from 18:30 to midnight on presentation of a Monegasque identity document. Polling in the elections to the National Council takes place on Sunday, February 11, at Espace Leo Ferre, 7, terrasses de Fontvieille. The polling station opens at 08:00 and closes at 19:00 with no lunch break. Voters should bring ID card or valid passport. More information on the municipal elections: www.mairie.mc

READ MORE: 

[embed]https://monacolife.net/prince-albert-reminds-voters-that-he-is-strictly-neutral/[/embed]

Sun. Dec 10 – 24th Monaco International...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 10 December, Louis II Stadium – Gaston Médecin Omnisports Hall 24th Monaco International Judo Tournament Information: +377 92 05 40 74