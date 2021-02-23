New Ambassador of Monaco to Australia

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
19 Covid cases on 23 Feb, 41 hospitalised, 10 in ICU, 120 home monitored, 1,669 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated
It may have taken place more than 16,000 kilometres and 10 hours apart, but Monaco’s Ambassador to Australia Marie-Pascale Boisson has presented her credentials to the Governor General of Australia in the first virtual ceremony of its kind.
The ceremony took place on 22nd February with Marie-Pascale Boisson seated in the Ministry of State in Monaco, and David Hurley, Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, at the Governor’s House in Canberra, Australia. Virtually and ceremoniously, she presented her Letters of Credence, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.
The virtual ceremony, a necessity during the current Covid-19 pandemic, was a first for Monegasque diplomacy and took place at 7.10am in Monaco, and 5.10pm local time in Canberra.
After presenting the Letters of Recall from her predecessor as well as her Letters of Credence, the Ambassador spoke to the Governor General about the excellent relations between Australia and the Principality of Monaco, and the common concerns of both countries, particularly regarding the environment and protecting the oceans.
Marie-Pascale Boisson then the governer general of her commitment to continue to deepen the ties that have united Australia and the Principality of Monaco for many years.
The yachting industry has managed to weather the pandemic storm, at least in the brokerage market and new builds.
The Principality has officially received new ambassadors from Germany, Sweden, Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates.
In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.
Since its creation in 1987, CTCM has been a major player in supporting seriously ill children by ensuring cardiology diagnosis, surgery and paediatric intensive care. Forty operations are performed each year, sometimes as many as 4 to 5 a week, with a zero percent mortality rate thanks to the expertise of its medical and surgical teams and the dedication of all staff, as well as the involvement of several associations essential to transportation and childcare.
