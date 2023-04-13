New Ambassador of Monaco to the Republic of Poland

Lorenzo Ravano, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, has presented his Letters of Credence to Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, during a ceremony held at the Belvedere Palace, Presidential Residence, in Warsaw.

During the private audience that followed the ceremony, the Polish President first discussed the situation in Ukraine, emphasising Poland’s historical past vis-à-vis Russia.

According to a statement by the Monaco Government, Lorenzo Ravano recalled the condemnation by Prince Albert of the military aggression against Ukraine, as well as his call for a ceasefire and respect for international law and the territorial integrity of States.

The Ambassador also mentioned the Principality’s systematic application of international sanctions and, at the humanitarian level, mentioned the chain of solidarity put in place by the Monegasque Red Cross and civil society, both by sending help and by welcoming many Ukrainians to the Principality since the start of the conflict.

In addition, he reaffirmed the importance that H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince attaches to multilateralism and to Monaco’s role in promoting respect for fundamental rights and freedoms within international organisations. In this regard, Mr. Ravano welcomed the way in which Poland held the presidency in 2022 of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (O.S.C.E.) in an unprecedented context.

In addition, other bilateral subjects were also discussed, including the strengthening of economic relations in areas such as FinTech, artificial intelligence or sustainable yachting, as well as the need to cooperate with a view to making a transition to sustainable energy, made even more essential by the current geopolitical context.

President Andrzej Duda, meanwhile, praised the personal commitment of Prince Albert and the action of his Government in the preservation of the environment and the fight against climate change.

Following the presentation of the Letters of Credence and as tradition dictates, the Ambassador laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier, Piłsudski Square, during a solemn ceremony in the presence of the Warsaw Garrison.

Photo: H.E. Lorenzo Ravano, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, presented his Letters of Credence to H.E. Mr. Andrzej DUDA, President of the Republic of Poland, during a ceremony held at the Belvedere Palace, Presidential Residence, in Warsaw, source Monaco Government