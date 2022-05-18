Weather
Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Business & Finance

New ambassadors: Guinea-Bissau, Spain, Indonesia, and Ecuador

By Stephanie Horsman - May 18, 2022

Monaco welcomed four new Ambassadors to town this week, given a warm reception by first the Prince, then by the Minister for External Relations and Cooperation, who treated them to lunch.

A luncheon was held on 17th May at the Hermitage Hotel hosted by Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for External Relations and Cooperation, to meet Monaco’s latest round of new Ambassadors, hailing from Guinea-Bissau, Spain, Indonesia, and Ecuador. The lunch followed a morning meeting with Prince Albert II who received their Creedence Letters.

A lawyer by training and a career diplomat specialising in international relations, Carlos-Edmilson Marques Vieira was the Permanent Delegate of Guinea-Bissau to UNESCO. Since 2017, he has been Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Guinea-Bissau to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

With a degree in law, Victorio Redondo Baldrich began his diplomatic career in 1991 at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Counsellor for Political Affairs at the Spanish Embassy in Moscow from 1996 to 2000 then posted as the Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU in Brussels, he was recently Spanish Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Mohamad Omar served as Chief of Staff in the Secretariat of the Vice President of Indonesia since 2011. Previously, this diplomat had many experiences at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and posts abroad including to Brussels, Geneva, and Beijing, before becoming Ambassador to Italy from 2009 to 2011.

Trained as an agricultural engineer, Oscar José Orrantia Vernaza has had several careers in the private sector in the fields of industry, agriculture and banking. In 2021, he was made Ambassador of Ecuador to France.

 

Photo from left to right: Carlos-Edmilson MARQUES VIEIRA, Ambassador of Guinea-Bissau; Mohamad OEMAR, Ambassador of Indonesia; Isabelle BERRO-AMADEÏ, Government Counsellor-Minister for External Relations and Cooperation; Laurent ANSELMI, Head of Cabinet of H.S.H. the Prince; Oscar José ORRANTIA VERNAZA, Ambassador of Ecuador and Victorio REDONDO BALDRICH, Ambassador of Spain. © Stéphane Danna – Communication Department

 

 

 

