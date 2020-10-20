New ambassadors: Lithuania, Armenia, Colombia and Ethiopia

Four new ambassadors have presented their Letters of Credence to HSH Prince Albert and have been officially welcomed by the Monaco government.

Minister of External Relations and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi received on Tuesday 20th October Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania Nerijus Aleksiejunas, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Hasmik Tolmajyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia Viviane Aleyda Morales Hoyos, and Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Henok Teferra Shawl.

The diplomats had presented their Letters of Credence to HSH the Sovereign Prince in the morning.

Nerijus Aleksiejunas began his diplomatic career in the Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania in 2000. The following year he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). After a stint at the European Commission and the European Union, he was appointed Deputy Director of the European Union Department at the MFA in 2014, then Foreign Affairs Advisor to the President in 2015.

Hasmik Tolmajyan joined the Armenian MFA in 1995 where she held various positions before being appointed Advisor to the Minister in 2008. In 2014, she was promoted to Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Swiss Confederation.

Senior official of the Colombian Ministry of Economic Development from 1986 to 1990, Viviane Aleyda Morales Hoyos was elected to the Colombian House of Representatives in 1991, and re-elected in 1994. Senator of the Republic of Colombia for eight years, she was also the first woman to hold the post of Attorney General of the Nation.

After a seven-year course at the Ethiopian MFA, Henok Teferra Shaw was successively appointed Director in 2010, then Vice-President of Communications and International Affairs in 2013 at Ethiopan Airlines. He was subsequently tasked with implementing the five-year growth strategy of ASKY Airlines, and then returned to Ethiopian Airlines as Vice President for Strategic Planning and Alliances.

Photo from left to right: Henok Teferra Shawl, Viviane Aleyda Morales Hoyos, Laurent Anselmi, Hasmik Tolmajyan, and Nerijus Aleksiejunas, courtesy Communication Department of the Prince’s Government / Michael Alesi