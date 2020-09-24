Weather
18 ° C
18°C
Thursday, September 24, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 new cases of Covid-19 on 24 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 205: 10 hospitalised - 6 residents, 23 home monitored, 166 healed, 1 resident death

New Ambassadors welcomed

New Ambassadors welcomed

By Cassandra Tanti - September 24, 2020

It’s been a month of diplomatic accreditations, with several ambassadors officially presenting their credentials in Monaco and internationally.

On Tuesday 22nd September, Minister of External Relations and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi received at the Hermitage Hotel Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia Tea Katukia, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa Tebogo Seokolo, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan.

The diplomats had presented their Letters of Credence to HSH Prince Albert earlier in the morning.

Tea Katukia has worked for almost 20 years in France and Italy on European and international issues in the fields of institutional communication, research and scientific journalism. In addition to her university studies, Ms Katukia has undertaken a professional career within the main French think tanks specialising in European issues. She was notably Secretary General at the Centre for Analysis and Forecasting of International Risks and Editor-in-Chief of Diplomatie magazine.

Tebogo Seokolo joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in 1995 as Deputy Director, following the advent of democracy in South Africa. During his career he has held the positions of Director, Head of Western Europe at the MFA and Deputy Chief of State Protocol, among others. Promoted Ambassador, he served in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and at the United Nations.

Sarun Charoensuwan worked in various Departments before being appointed Director of the Division for Peace, Security and Disarmament in the Department of International Organisations. He continued his studies at the MFA until he served as Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, of the Department of East Asian Affairs and then of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs. Appointed Ambassador in 2015, he was accredited to the Republic of Korea.

His Majesty the King of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander and Isabelle Berro-Amadeï © Jeroen van der Meyde

Meanwhile, on 16th September, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï presented His Majesty the King of the Netherlands Willem Alexander with her Letters of Credence accrediting her as Ambassador of Monaco.

The official ceremony took place at the Palais Nordeinde in The Hague and was followed by a private meeting, during which various subjects were discussed, in particular the consequences of the health crisis for the two countries, the common challenges imposed by the environmental issues as well as the measures implemented to ensure the digital transition of the Principality. The commitment of H.S.H Prince Albert II to protecting the oceans was underlined, an area also dear to His Majesty the King.

The Ambassador assured His Majesty of her commitment to continue and deepen the ties that have united the two countries for many years.

 

Top photo from left to right: Tebogo Seokolo, Laurent Anselmi, Tea Katukia, and Sarun Charoensuwan © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEvents cancelled, free masks, alcohol restrictions
Next articleMiró exhibition at NMNM

Editors pics

September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0

daily

September 24, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Ambassadors welcomed

Cassandra Tanti

It’s been a month of diplomatic accreditations, with several ambassadors officially presenting their credentials in Monaco and internationally.

0
September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

Cassandra Tanti

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Italian Ambassador

Cassandra Tanti

Giulio Alaimo has presented his credentials as the new Ambassador of Italy to Prince Albert.

0
September 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Business climate continues to decline

Stephanie Horsman

The latest survey by IMSEE has revealed that the business climate continued to weaken in July, though retail trade and the auto commerce and repair sectors saw slight improvements.

0
MORE STORIES

MEB returns to Paris

MEB leaders have travelled to Paris to meet several key partners and prepare for operations scheduled for the end of the year and 2021, with the aim of facilitating Monaco’s recovery.

Markets weekly

Business & Finance Barclays -
Survey data on the health of leading economies kicks off the week, with the final January purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings from China, the eurozone, the UK and the US.