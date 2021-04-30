New Ambassadors welcomed

Ambassadors from Jordan, Argentina, Benin and Nepal have been officially recognised by Prince Albert and the government of Monaco.

On Thursday 29th April during a lunch organised at the Hermitage Hotel, Director General of the Department of External Relations and Cooperation Isabelle Rosabrunetto received Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Makram Mustafa A. Queisi, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Leonardo Costantino, Ambassador of Benin Eusèbe Agbangla, and Dipak Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal.

The diplomats presented their Letters of Credence to HSH the Sovereign Prince in the morning ahead of the lunch.

Makram Mustafa A. Queisi, who graduated with a Masters in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster (UK) and a Bachelor of Computer Science, began his career holding various positions in the Royal Palace in Amman. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and from 2005 became Ambassador of several Central European countries before being appointed to UNESCO Portugal, the Holy See and France.

After studying Political Science and International Relations, Leonardo Costantino entered the Institute for the Foreign Service of the Nation which led him to a career in diplomacy. He worked for several years at the Ministry of Economy and Production, at the Embassy of Argentina in Uruguay and was Chief of Staff of the Undersecretariat of Development, Trade Promotion and Investment. He joined France as Head of the Economic Section of the Embassy and became Ambassador in June 2020.

Eusèbe Agbangla has carried out advanced studies in the field of International Relations in Benin, Cameroon, France and the United States. A career diplomat and politician, he held various positions in several ministerial cabinets and rose through the ranks of the MFA. In 2015, he became Ambassador of Benin to Denmark, with jurisdiction over Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. He has been Ambassador of the French Republic since July 2020.

Holder of a degree in Law and Political Science, Dipak Adhikari joined the M.A.E. in 1987. He successively served in Calcutta, Washington DC, New Delhi and Abu Dahbi before becoming Ambassador of Nepal to France in 2019. He is also accredited in Andorra and Portugal and, in addition, is Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

Photo from left to right: Makram Mustafa A. Queisi, Eusèbe Agbangla, Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Dipak Adhikari, and Leonardo Costantino by Stéphane Danna / Government Communication Department