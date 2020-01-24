New Bahrain flight to be eco-friendly

Friday, January 24, 2020
The French Riviera will have a direct connection to the Kingdom of Bahrain thanks to a new flight offered by Gulf Air this summer. It will be the airline’s only line to France outside of Paris and will utilise the latest generation Airbus A321neo, among the least emissive on the market.
From 2nd July to 30th August, Gulf Air will connect Manama, the capital of Bahrain, to Nice Côte d´Azur airport every Thursday and Sunday. The flight will include a one-hour stopover in Milan.
The Kingdom of Bahrain is now one of three Gulf countries to have a regular line to the French Riviera. The others are Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. According to Dominique Thillaud, Chairman of the Airports of the Côte d’Azur, the addition of this new Gulf country “testifies to the attractiveness of our territory for a clientele of high-end leisure travellers”.
Gulf Air will charter the Airbus A321neo, a modern aircraft with up to 30% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to aircraft of the same category. They will offer 166 places, 150 in Economy class and 16 in Business class.
“This new route symbolises our strategy of combining the development of our network, to the benefit of the dynamism of our territory, and the preservation of the environment, through the use of the most modern and least emissive planes,” said Mr Thillaud.
Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.
The Public Force has signed up to the National Pact, marking the 100th entity to commit to Monaco’s Energy Transition.
An incredible 12-month time lapse video showing the creation of Monaco’s mammoth land extension project has just been released.
A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.