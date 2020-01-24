Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
11.9 ° C
14 °
5 °
58%
6.2kmh
75%
Sat
12 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
Friday, January 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

New Bahrain flight to be eco-friendly

By Cassandra Tanti - January 24, 2020

The French Riviera will have a direct connection to the Kingdom of Bahrain thanks to a new flight offered by Gulf Air this summer. It will be the airline’s only line to France outside of Paris and will utilise the latest generation Airbus A321neo, among the least emissive on the market.

From 2nd July to 30th August, Gulf Air will connect Manama, the capital of Bahrain, to Nice Côte d´Azur airport every Thursday and Sunday. The flight will include a one-hour stopover in Milan.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is now one of three Gulf countries to have a regular line to the French Riviera. The others are Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. According to Dominique Thillaud, Chairman of the Airports of the Côte d’Azur, the addition of this new Gulf country “testifies to the attractiveness of our territory for a clientele of high-end leisure travellers”.

Gulf Air will charter the Airbus A321neo, a modern aircraft with up to 30% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to aircraft of the same category. They will offer 166 places, 150 in Economy class and 16 in Business class.

“This new route symbolises our strategy of combining the development of our network, to the benefit of the dynamism of our territory, and the preservation of the environment, through the use of the most modern and least emissive planes,” said Mr Thillaud.

 

 

Editors pics

January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0

daily

January 24, 2020 | News

0
January 24, 2020 | News

National Pact achieves a milestone

Cassandra Tanti

The Public Force has signed up to the National Pact, marking the 100th entity to commit to Monaco’s Energy Transition.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

New video shows the makings of land extension

Stephanie Horsman

An incredible 12-month time lapse video showing the creation of Monaco’s mammoth land extension project has just been released.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Cassandra Tanti

A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.

0
MEB meets with business leaders in Naples

The Chamber of Commerce’s Monaco Economic Board (MEB) met last week with almost 100 institutional and private company directors in the Italian city with the goal of building stronger ties to the Campania region.

Three events were held over two days, from 21st to 23rd October, and were attended by representatives from the MEB as well as delegates from Richelieu Bank, Mazza Immobilier and Engineering and Energy.

Think tank Trinità dei Monti hosted a business meeting for 80 on Monday. Tuesday morning there was an assembly with the Naples Chamber of Commerce, where letters of intent were signed announcing new mutual economic cooperation between the two parties. That evening, an event with members of the Neapolitan Club of Ambassadors, a club of economic and institutional players with links to Monaco, met at the Circolo Nazionale dell’Unione.

As a close neighbour, Italy is an important ally with regard to trade and business development and these meetings have solidified the already good relations between the two regions.

The Monaco Economic Board will return to Italy from 8th to 10th November, meeting with business leaders and officials in Turin.

 

 

Monaco-based Unaoil asks for judicial review

Local News Staff Writer -
unaoil2Unaoil, the Monaco company facing investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has asked for a high-level judicial review of the handling of the case. Hugo Keith, a lawyer for Unaoil and its top three executives, argued in front of a judge in London that the SFO had misled the authorities in Monaco ahead of a raid on the office and homes in the Principality of Ata Ahsani, Cyrus Ahsani and Saman Ahsani. In papers filed with the court, Keith said: "Had the true position been conveyed, the request would have looked much less urgent; the contention that there was ongoing illegality would have appeared much less convincing… This was, quite simply, far too broad a formulation and amounted to an impermissible fishing expedition." Sixty-five boxes of seized materials were taken to London in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, Keith also said. Unaoil claims that materials taken to the UK included papers that had no connection to Iraq, while the SFO’s request for Monaco’s assistance centred on allegations of bribery in Iraq.