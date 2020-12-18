New ballet schedule

The Monte-Carlo Ballet will now be starting all performances at 4pm to ensure audiences can return home in time for the 9.30pm curfew.

The Ballets de Monte-Carlo has a full dance card this holiday season and is inviting Monaco to join in, albeit a little earlier than normal.

From 19th December to 3rd January, the public will be treated to three large-scale narrative ballets: Cinderella,Romeo and Juliet and LAC, done choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot’s way.

These modern reinterpretations of traditional ballets is a speciality of Maillot, giving audiences a chance to see some old favourites through new eyes.

Cinderella will be performed at the Grimaldi Forum on 19th and 20th December, Romeo and Juliet will bookend Christmas and be performed on the 23rd and the 26th December, and LAC, Maillots Swan Lake, will delight on 30th and 31st December and again on 2nd and 3rd January.

For the end-of-the-year festivities, the Grimaldi Forum will host a ‘100% Jean-Christophe Maillot’ choreographic fireworks display with Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo to celebrate his 60th birthday.

All start times are 4pm to ensure compliance with the current rules regarding curfews.

The ballets will all be accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Igor Dronov and Kazuki Yamada.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website at www.balletsdemontecarlo.com

Photo: LAC by Alice Blangero