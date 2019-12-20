Weather
Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

New ballet to be debuted in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - December 20, 2019

COPPÉL-i.A., a Jean-Christophe Maillot-created spectacle, will be performed for the first time by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo after Christmas.

The ballet, which will be held at the Salles des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum, is intended to take the audience on a journey to the future.

Inspired by the short story ‘The Sandman’ written in 1816 by German writer E. T. A. Hoffmann, the tale is about two lovers, Franz and Swanhilda, who are in love and wish to be married.

One day before the nuptials, a mad scientist called Coppélius arrives in town in his caravan. Inside is a beautiful young woman, Coppélia, and Franz, who sees her through the caravan’s window and falls hard for her. He spends hours pining outside the window, leading a desperate Swanhilda to want to find out more about her rival.

The jealous lover is relieved to discover that Coppélia is a puppet that the scientist created and does all she can to reveal the truth to Franz.

The story is a cautionary tale about the true meaning of love. The early glow of Franz and Swanhilda’s affections were thrown into chaos with the arrival of this artificial being. It makes us question whether their love is indeed the real thing, or if it is the abstract idea of love that they crave. The audience is left to decide for itself.

The ballet is a one hour and 50 minute journey, including intermission, and will be performed on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th, Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st December and Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th January at 8pm, and again on Sunday 29th December and Sunday 5th January at 4pm.

For tickets and more information, go online to https://www.balletsdemontecarlo.com/fr/saison-2019-2020/coppelia

Editors pics

December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
December 3, 2019 | News

Monaco’s Christmas Village blanketed in ‘snow’

The theme of this year’s Christmas Village, White Christmas, will be played out in three different ‘Nordic’ villages at Port Hercule in Quai Albert 1er. From Friday 6th December until Sunday 5th January 2020, the magic of Christmas will be on display for young and old to enjoy. The annual Monaco Christmas Village will feature […]

0
November 29, 2019 | News

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0

MORE STORIES

Bring balance to your life

Local News Staff Writer -
Monte-Carlo’s first ever two-day wellness festival will be taking place this July focusing on the elements fire, earth, air and water.

Swimmers rescued in heavy seas off Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19898" align="alignnone" width="900"]DPCA diver Photo: gouv.mc DPMA diver Photo: gouv.mc[/caption] Monaco’s “Le Libecciu” vessel was launched on the afternoon of Friday, July 21, to rescue two swimmers in considerable difficulty. The Maritime and Airport Police Division boat, together with another craft, come to the aid of the two tourists off the solarium of Esplanade Stefano Casiraghi. Heavy seas hampered the mission, but two rescuers went immediately into the water to save the two very experienced swimmers, one of whom was in a state of advanced distress and suffering from shock. The two swimmers were immediately taken in charge by the Monaco fire service at Port Hercules. One was taken to the Emergency Room at the Princess Grace Hospital to receive the proper care. The two had entered the sea despite warning signs indicating the dangers.

