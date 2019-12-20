New ballet to be debuted in Monaco

COPPÉL-i.A., a Jean-Christophe Maillot-created spectacle, will be performed for the first time by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo after Christmas.

The ballet, which will be held at the Salles des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum, is intended to take the audience on a journey to the future.

Inspired by the short story ‘The Sandman’ written in 1816 by German writer E. T. A. Hoffmann, the tale is about two lovers, Franz and Swanhilda, who are in love and wish to be married.

One day before the nuptials, a mad scientist called Coppélius arrives in town in his caravan. Inside is a beautiful young woman, Coppélia, and Franz, who sees her through the caravan’s window and falls hard for her. He spends hours pining outside the window, leading a desperate Swanhilda to want to find out more about her rival.

The jealous lover is relieved to discover that Coppélia is a puppet that the scientist created and does all she can to reveal the truth to Franz.

The story is a cautionary tale about the true meaning of love. The early glow of Franz and Swanhilda’s affections were thrown into chaos with the arrival of this artificial being. It makes us question whether their love is indeed the real thing, or if it is the abstract idea of love that they crave. The audience is left to decide for itself.

The ballet is a one hour and 50 minute journey, including intermission, and will be performed on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th, Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st December and Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th January at 8pm, and again on Sunday 29th December and Sunday 5th January at 4pm.

For tickets and more information, go online to https://www.balletsdemontecarlo.com/fr/saison-2019-2020/coppelia