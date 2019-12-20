New ballet to be debuted in Monaco

Friday, December 20, 2019
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding
COPPÉL-i.A., a Jean-Christophe Maillot-created spectacle, will be performed for the first time by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo after Christmas.
The ballet, which will be held at the Salles des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum, is intended to take the audience on a journey to the future.
Inspired by the short story ‘The Sandman’ written in 1816 by German writer E. T. A. Hoffmann, the tale is about two lovers, Franz and Swanhilda, who are in love and wish to be married.
One day before the nuptials, a mad scientist called Coppélius arrives in town in his caravan. Inside is a beautiful young woman, Coppélia, and Franz, who sees her through the caravan’s window and falls hard for her. He spends hours pining outside the window, leading a desperate Swanhilda to want to find out more about her rival.
The jealous lover is relieved to discover that Coppélia is a puppet that the scientist created and does all she can to reveal the truth to Franz.
The story is a cautionary tale about the true meaning of love. The early glow of Franz and Swanhilda’s affections were thrown into chaos with the arrival of this artificial being. It makes us question whether their love is indeed the real thing, or if it is the abstract idea of love that they crave. The audience is left to decide for itself.
The ballet is a one hour and 50 minute journey, including intermission, and will be performed on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th, Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st December and Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th January at 8pm, and again on Sunday 29th December and Sunday 5th January at 4pm.
For tickets and more information, go online to https://www.balletsdemontecarlo.com/fr/saison-2019-2020/coppelia
COPPÉL-i.A., a Jean-Christophe Maillot-created spectacle, will be performed for the first time by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo after Christmas.
An acquisition deal has been struck between Monaco Telecom and Vodaphone Malta (VFML) for a cash consideration equal to an enterprise value of €250 million.
Monaco police are calling for citizens to be on alert for a telephone scam artist who is attempting to swindle large sums of cash by posing as a police officer or a Monegasque government employee.
A delegation from Monaco has taken part in the first World Refugee Forum, where important pledges were made for better refugee inclusion, education and jobs.