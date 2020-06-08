New BBC series gives rare glimpse into life in Monaco

Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
A host of Monaco personalities, including Prince Albert, have taken part in a new BBC2 series entitled Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich.
Monaco has been viewed as an uber-glamorous destination for decades. Now, the United Kingdom’s BBC2 has been given rare access into this world of privilege and privacy for a new three-part series.
“With privileged access to the royal palace, the super-rich and those who serve them, this series gives an exclusive insight into the tiny country with extraordinary wealth,” says the series teaser.
Even Prince Albert has allowed rare access into his world, speaking frankly about the rights and responsibilities expected of him as sovereign of the world’s most dazzling destination.
“You have to keep a balance of things, not only to concentrate on what has worked well for us in the past, and made Monaco what it is, but you constantly have to try and anticipate the needs of the future and try and anticipate what the trends will be,” the Prince divulged to the show’s producers.
He also speaks candidly about his mother, Princess Grace, describing her as a “vivid presence” who remains an icon of style and beauty nearly 40 years after her untimely death.
Monaco’s reputation for discretion makes this programme all the more alluring to the outside world, which often views the country as the sole domain of the super-wealthy. Given one in three residents are actually millionaires, this assumption isn’t entirely off the mark.
However, there are some outrageous statements made in the series that proliferate the cliché of Monaco, including one helicopter pilot who claims that, “In Monaco, the helicopter is considered like a car.”
Episode one appears to focus on Princess Camilla de Bourbon-Two Sicilies and the 2019 Influencer Awards, which “opened Monaco’s doors to the jet-set Instagram generation”.
“I want to somehow be a little bit of a bridge between traditions and the new world,” says Princess Camilla de Bourbon-Two Sicilies, President of the awards. “I believe this project brings Monaco into the new era of social media, which we cannot do without.”
Viewers of the first episode are also taken on a lively tour of the Principality with Lady Monika Bacardi in her chauffeur-driven classic Rolls Royce.
“Monaco is like a pink bubble, it is very small, very safe, and there are a lot of little candies everywhere,” she tells the interviewer.
Other episodes highlight an exclusive event for high-rollers at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, and “the super-rich arriving for the famous yacht show”, according to a teaser on the BBC website.
Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich will start airing on Monday 8th June at 9pm, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer soon after the original broadcast.
See the full trailer here: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-52938402/monaco-opening-its-luxurious-doors-to-instagram-stars
Top photo: Princess Camilla de Bourbon-Two Sicilies, taken from the BBC series
The Mairie has announced a series of summertime event cancellations, including the much-anticipated International Fireworks Competition, due to the uncertainty of the public health situation.
The Principality of Monaco, along with 14 other countries, has launched an appeal to the world to join forces and protect nature.
France has doubled the fine for littering amid outcry over images of surgical masks and gloves floating in the ocean.
Monaco remained the most expensive luxury residential market in the world in 2019, but how much has Covid-19 impacted that position? We speak to luxury realtor Mike Powers for his perspective.
The exhibition "Dark Shadows" continues until September 20 at 11 avenue Princesse Grace, bringing together sculpture and design that evokes the notion of darkness and its innumerable interpretations throughout history, through their form, subject, or simply their connotations.
These collected images and objects interrogate the darkness. In literature and in modern media, shadows are places of fantasy that also awaken our fears. The shadow is used here, by artists like Tracey Emin and Damien Hurst, as a starting point for a multitude of ideas for reflection thanks to contemporary works that cover a whole spectrum of abstraction and figuration.
The exhibition also includes works by Harold Ancart, Alighiero e Boetti, Mark Bradford, Cerith Wyn Evans, Günther Förg, Theater Gates, David Hammons, Pierre Jeanneret, Jannis Kounellis, Sherrie Levine , Robert Mapplethorpe, Rick Owens, Jean Prouvé, Sterling Ruby, Rudolf Stingel and Danh Vō.
Open Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, and by appointment.
On the sidelines of the recent UN conference on oceans and the law of the sea, the Monaco Permanent Mission in New York organised an event for French-speaking legal advisers.
Professor Mathias Forteau, from the University of Paris-Nanterre, presented a work entitled "Treatise of International Law of the Sea". This book, which offers an exhaustive view of maritime law, as contained in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, is an indispensable working tool for students and practitioners of the international law of the sea.
Annick de Marffy-Mantuano, President of the Scientific Council of the Institute of Economic Law of the Sea (INDEMER), presented the work of this Institute, created in the Principality in 1985. She emphasised the importance of an integrated approach between the legal, economic, environmental and political domains.
The discussions during this meeting on December 6 highlighted the importance of promoting legal publications in French. Collaboration with the Permanent Representation of the International Organisation of Francophonie, in New York, is already envisaged on the same topic next year.