New book gives unprecedented view into art dealers’ homes

Monaco-based art collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian has launched her latest book ‘For Art’s Sake: Inside the Homes of Art Dealers’ at the Grimaldi Forum in the presence of Prince Albert.

The book takes readers from New York to London, Brussels to Los Angeles and Sao Paolo to Monaco, into the private residences of the greatest and most illustrious names in the art world.

Antique masterpieces, modern chefs d’oeuvre, and contemporary creations are set against exquisite – and at times audacious – interiors exuding bold, unique style.

Its author, Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian, is a leading collector of modern and contemporary art and 20th-century design, who moved to Monaco four years ago. Over the space of almost four years, she was given unprecedented access to the homes of 24 of the world’s most prestigious art dealers. Through words and images captured by photographer Jean-François Jaussaud, she gives life to enthralling contrasts, echoes, and unexpected dialogues by juxtaposing unparalleled art collections with interiors designed by the most renowned names including Annabel Selldorf, Peter Marino, François Marcq, Jacques Grange, Toshiko Mori, Adriano Ribolzi and many more.

Monaco Life will soon feature the full interview with Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian, during which she talks about the origins of her passion, the extraordinary journey of art dealers, and Monaco’s position in the world of art.

Photo by Monaco Life