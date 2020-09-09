New boss for Riviera airports

Thursday, September 10, 2020
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 161: 1 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death
The Airports of the Côte d’Azur group will see a major change at the top, with Franck Goldnadel taking over from Dominique Thillaud in the role of Chairman of the Management Board.
French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.
A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to 25% of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.
Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.