July reopening of Larvotto beach

By Cassandra Tanti - May 17, 2021

Larvotto beach will reopen to the public this July, featuring a new look and the return of old favourites. Meanwhile, the government is looking for businesses to fill seven new spaces. 

The government announced on Tuesday that the temporary walls masking Monaco’s favourite seaside hotspot would come down at the beginning of July for residents and tourists.

The businesses that have been anxiously awaiting a comeback will return in brand new premises, including the ice cream parlour, the Larvotto Gym Centre, and the Monegasque Academy of the Sea / Blue School.

The aim is for the new Larvotto beach area to be enjoyed all year round, so there are also plans for a new shopping area. The government is currently calling for applicants for seven new premises, four of which will accommodate all types of activity, while three are earmarked for restaurants, cafés or bars on the upper and lower levels of the new duplex.

“The call for applications is voluntarily wide to allow a large number of candidates to apply and the State Premises Allocation Commission to choose the most attractive one, with activities that are able to animate this new shopping area all year round while supplementing the existing offer provided by the shops that will have integrated in to the seaside complex starting this summer,” said the government in a statement.

The kinds of businesses the government is looking for include those offering homewares, fashion and accessories, and beauty institutes.

The selected businesses, as well as those returning in July, will be required to stay open all year round and “participate in the animation of the neighbourhood”.

 

 

Photo by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department

 

 

