New carpooling app launched

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 195: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 27 home monitored, 159 healed, 1 resident death
Klaxit has been launched in Monaco and the government is hoping the carpooling app will have an impact on the tens of thousands of workers travel into the Principality every day.
The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.
Monaco Life takes a private tour of Le Winch, the most inconspicuous, grandiose new residence building offering jaw dropping views and a square meterage that’s virtually unheard of at the port.
More than 170 middle and high school students are taking part in digital pre-school support classes funded by the Monaco government.