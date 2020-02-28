New chef heads Monte-Carlo Beach’s all-organic restaurant

Elsa Restaurant at Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel has announced the arrival of a new chef for the spring-summer 2020 season.

Chef Benoît Witz is taking the helm at Elsa restaurant, known for its 100% organic Mediterranean dishes sourced from local producers.

Sustainability is on the lips of everyone these days, and the restaurant adopted a menu in line with the ethos of the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, eventually becoming the first all-organic restaurant to receive a coveted Michelin star. The restaurant will be serving produce from two local farms, Jardin des Antipodes in Menton and Domaine d’Agerbol in Roquebrune Cap Martin, as well as selections from the chef’s own garden.

New signature dishes will be added to the menu. Amongst them: Bagna Cauda, fresh vegetables and wildflowers, avocado mandarin or Alpilles lamb cooked with almond milk and baby fava beans. On the seafood menu, guests can find freshly caught local fish with sweet courgettes and Cap Martin citrus fruit, or shellfish, calamari and crustacean pasta with squid ink and rock samphire.

The hotel, too, will undergo a few changes. As they are furthering their commitment to biodiversity and the environment, the hotel has created a reef dyke to protect the beach and allow the creation of a marine protected area. The dyke sits 100 metres offshore and has created a lagoon with a sandy beach for swimmers and sunbathers alike.

Additionally, the Pointe de Vigie has been classified as a bird protection refuge. The pine forest is an ideal place for the more than 20 species of birds who make a home there. Of the 20 species, 15 of them are protected and 10 are nesting species, making the Monte Carlo Beach an essential refuge for local biodiversity.

Photos courtesy: SBM