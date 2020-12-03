New construction ideas for Monte-Carlo

Thursday, December 3, 2020
9 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 630: 5 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 24 home monitored, 579 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life, all rights reserved
Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.
The Municipal Council is considering plans to replace old buildings to the west of Monte-Carlo with more modern facades, replete with covered gardens at street level.
Monaco has renewed its partnership agreement with France to support youth throughout the Mediterranean Basin, launching its second call for projects seeking funding.
Covid vaccines will be available in France by the end of the year/early 2021, announced the French president on Tuesday.