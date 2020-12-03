New construction ideas for Monte-Carlo

The 17th edition of the distinguished Prix Villégiature Awards was held on 14th October at Château de Ferrières, with a jury composed of 22 influential journalists and press correspondents from 15 nationalities and five continents. Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort received the ‘Best Hotel Pool in Europe’ award for its large indoor-outdoor pool and sandy lagoon. Bordered by the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by more than 1,500 species of flora, the pool is a haven of peace and tranquility."We receive this distinction as a reward for all the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort teams, who have worked tirelessly and passionately for 14 years to the satisfaction of a demanding international leisure and business clientele," said Frédéric Darnet, General Manager of the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort.The hotel is the latest addition to the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) group. Opened in October 2005 on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the hotel has 334 rooms, 75% of which have a sea view. Its four hectares of gardens feature waterfalls, solariums and the swimming pool with turquoise sandy-bottom lagoon. It also offers Michelin-starred cuisine and is Green Globe certified for its commitment to sustainable development.