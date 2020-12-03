Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Thursday, December 3, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 630: 5 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 24 home monitored, 579 recoveries, 3 deaths

New construction ideas for Monte-Carlo

New construction ideas for Monte-Carlo

By Stephanie Horsman - December 3, 2020

The Municipal Council is considering plans to replace old buildings to the west of the Monte-Carlo district with more modern facades, replete with covered gardens at street level.

On Tuesday evening, a public session of the Mairie de Monaco was held where town planning was at the top of the agenda, notably in the iconic Monte-Carlo district. The area has seen a huge amount of change with the revamping of the Casino Square as well as with many buildings bordering it.

Now, there is a proposal on the table to pull out the wrecking ball in the areas west of the Casino, known locally as Les Fleurs and L’Hermitage.

The historic area has seen quite a number of contemporary buildings going up in recent years, notably One Monte-Carlo, the revamped Hôtel de Paris, la Petite Afrique and 26 Carré Or. Now the town planners are pushing for more modern edifices to replace ones that have lost their lustre.

In the meeting, Councillor François Lallemand made note of the “major divide” between the new or renovated buildings and the older ones, whose best days have passed. He specifically cited the shops and apartments of the Palais Saint-James, Avenue Princesse Alice and three buildings on Avenida de la Costa as being in the crosshairs for renovation.

New construction will not necessarily come at the price of losing heritage, however. The council agreed that some aspects must be preserved whilst renewing public spaces, and voted unanimously in favour of opening up the idea of the proposal.

There would be a focus on “vertical town planning with buildings built on a system of pilings making it possible to limit the footprint of the buildings for the start of an urban park.”

Such urban parks would be lined with tower blocks on stilts fifteen or so metres high to both optimise outdoor space as well as create modern structures. This would allow for street level gardens with low-light loving flora.

“These gardens would extend the already existing gardens and this reflection of an urban park and plants entering the heart of the islet could be extended,” said Lallemand, “in a second step, to the restructuring of the Palais de la Scala and to the future of the former local from the post office.”

The officials have decided, but the proposal has yet to be put forth to residents and owners. Whether or not they will be enthusiastic is yet to be seen.

 

Photo by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRiviera airport picks up pace
Next articleIt’s all happening at the Opera

Editors pics

December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0
November 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guide to getting tested in Monaco

Rapid antigen tests are set to roll out in Monaco soon, becoming the third Covid screening option available. So, which test should you choose, where can you get it, and how much should you pay?

0
November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0
October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0

daily

December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Cassandra Tanti

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0
December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New construction ideas for Monte-Carlo

Stephanie Horsman

The Municipal Council is considering plans to replace old buildings to the west of Monte-Carlo with more modern facades, replete with covered gardens at street level.

0
November 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Lebanon included in new support programme

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has renewed its partnership agreement with France to support youth throughout the Mediterranean Basin, launching its second call for projects seeking funding.

0
November 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The clock is set

Cassandra Tanti

Covid vaccines will be available in France by the end of the year/early 2021, announced the French president on Tuesday.

0
MORE STORIES

Government members lead flu campaign by example

Monaco has launched its largescale vaccination campaign, with Minister of State Pierre Dartout getting the flu jab that will eventually be available, for free, to the entire population.

Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort awarded...

The inviting waters of Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort have been voted the best in the world, outshining the finest hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The 17th edition of the distinguished Prix Villégiature Awards was held on 14th October at Château de Ferrières, with a jury composed of 22 influential journalists and press correspondents from 15 nationalities and five continents. Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort received the ‘Best Hotel Pool in Europe’ award for its large indoor-outdoor pool and sandy lagoon. Bordered by the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by more than 1,500 species of flora, the pool is a haven of peace and tranquility. "We receive this distinction as a reward for all the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort teams, who have worked tirelessly and passionately for 14 years to the satisfaction of a demanding international leisure and business clientele," said Frédéric Darnet, General Manager of the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. The hotel is the latest addition to the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) group. Opened in October 2005 on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the hotel has 334 rooms, 75% of which have a sea view. Its four hectares of gardens feature waterfalls, solariums and the swimming pool with turquoise sandy-bottom lagoon. It also offers Michelin-starred cuisine and is Green Globe certified for its commitment to sustainable development.    