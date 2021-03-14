New Covid death, vaccination latest

Weather
By Cassandra Tanti - March 14, 2021

Monaco has recorded its 27th Covid-related fatality. Meanwhile, almost all of the Principality’s elderly and most vulnerable population have been fully vaccinated with both shots against the virus.

The government revealed in its daily coronavirus count on Friday that an 81-year-old resident who tested positive for Covid-19 had died.

“The Princely Government offers its sincere condolences to the family and relatives of this person. It wishes to assure them of its full support in these painful times,” it said in the statement.

Meanwhile, in its new weekly communication on vaccination rates in the Principality, the government revealed that a total of 8,625 people had now been inoculated, equivalent to 22.7% of the total population.

Of those, the number of people who have received the second booster shot reached 7,815, or 90.6% of all patients vaccinated.

The next group being called up for the voluntary shot is those aged between 55 and 64, by appointment, at the Grimaldi Forum.

 

