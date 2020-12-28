New Covid variant appearing in France

Monday, December 28, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 new Covid cases on 26 Dec. brings total to 797: 6 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 70 home monitored, 673 recoveries, 3 deaths
Whilst European governments have been making big waves about their new Covid vaccination programmes, France has opted for a more discreet roll out.
A new variant of the Covid virus, first detected in the UK, has now spread outside the island nation and has been detected in France and as far away as Australia.
As part of the fight against Covid-19, Monaco will apply a 0% VAT charge on screening tests and vaccines until the end of 2022. It will also be backdated to mid-October.
The Municipal Council has been busy handing out all of the donations collected in the Principality for the victims of October’s storm Alex, as well as its own significant contributions.