New dates set in Hôtel Metropole’s Cultural Rendez-Vous

The Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo is holding two ‘Cultural Rendez-Vous’ in March, one featuring noted author Francis Huster and the other with adventuress and sailor Maud Fontenoy.

The Hôtel Metropole launched a new event in December 2021, intended to introduce the public to literary and cultural figures in a gorgeous and intimate setting. The first edition, an evening with actress and author Anne Parillaud, was a massive success and since the hotel has been busy coming up with plans for their newest guests.

Coming up on 11th March, author Francis Huster will introduce his book Dictionnaire amoureux de Molière(Moliere’s Love Dictionary), where he will talk not only about the book but of his passion for one of France’s most beloved comic actors and playwrights.

Then on 26th March, legendary sailor and ocean activist Maud Fontenoy will be on centre stage. Fontenoy is best known for rowing both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans as well as for her most recent expedition, a solo sailing trip around the Antarctic against prevailing winds. She has since become UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and the World Ocean Network Spokesperson for the Ocean.

The adventuring sailor will present her book Bleu, un océan de solutions (Blue, an ocean of solutions), which brings up ecological solutions hidden in our seas.

Both events run from 4pm to 6:30pm. Entry is free, but as seating is limited, reservations are required. To book a space, call +377 93 15 15 75 or email bar@metropole.com