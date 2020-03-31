New division to help businesses

The government has created a ‘Covid-19 Businesses Unit’ to help companies affected by the health crisis, as well as a general information web page in English for citizens of the Principality.

Launched by the Prince’s government and led by the Welcome Office, the new unit can be accessed via phone or email and aims to equip businesses with the information they need to get through this difficult time.

As the situation on the ground changes rapidly, so too do the measures to better serve the current need.

So, in addition to the unit, the government has set up a web page in English and French titled ‘Covid-19 General information’, which brings together a host of government initiatives and announcements.

There are links to information on recommended health measures in supermarkets, announcements by Monaco Post Office on the following day’s service, additional measures to support the national economy, and providing proof of travel for business purposes.

A list of useful contacts has been provided as well to address any questions that arise during working hours, on everything from Social Security Funds to the closure of educational institutions.

The Covid-19 general information page and contact details for the new businesses unit can be accessed by clicking here.