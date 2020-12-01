Weather
New Environment Council kicks into action

By Cassandra Tanti - December 1, 2020

A range of new regulations have been put towards the Environment Council for consideration, including more government subsidies to reduce energy consumption in the Principality and a ban on plastic waste.

The Environment Council met for the first time on 30th November, during which six draft regulatory texts were submitted by the Department of the Environment for analysis by members of the Board.

“I am delighted with this first meeting of the Environment Council, which fully fulfilled its role by issuing enlightened and collegial opinions on draft environmental regulations that are important for the Principality in order to ensure the full effectiveness of the Environmental Code,” said Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia.

The first regulatory text covers waste management and reducing waste at the source. Regulations include new bans on products that generate waste, and on those that are particularly harmful to the environment yet can be easily substituted with more ecological products. More environmentally conscious consumption patterns will also be facilitated. The measures are aimed at achieving ‘Zero Single-Use Plastic Waste by 2030’.

The second text focusses on regulating air quality monitoring methods and setting the maximum thresholds for atmospheric pollutants both short and long term, with the aim of sustainably improving air quality in the Principality.

Boosting the production of solar energy in the Principality is also a key text of the proposed new regulations, opening the possibility of funding third-party investors to increase the quantity of solar electricity produced in Monaco.

Finally, the draft text introduces a subsidy for roof insulation and sets the conditions for allocation and the amounts to be allocated. This would support the current subsidy for the replacement of single-glazed windows, all with the aim of helping owners to significantly and rapidly improve the energy efficiency of their properties and reduce energy consumption in the region.

The Environment Council was created in July 2020 to give an opinion on all the draft texts relating to the protection of the environment, to the actions of the population, and on any measure taken by the Minister of State in matters of economy, energy or the encouragement of renewable energies.

The Environment Council is chaired by Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia and includes, among others, President of the National Council Stephane Valeri, Mayor Georges Marsan, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden, and independent expert Grégoire Leray, Doctor of Environmental Law.

The Environment Council meets in plenary session at least once a year.

 

Photo © Government Communication Department / Michael Alesi

 

 

