New expo celebrates the tastes and talents of the Med

The first ever Monaco Mediterranée Salon is set to be held in September, bringing together the best of Monaco, France, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, Greece and Turkey.

The Monaco Mediterranée Salon is a unique event during which various specialties from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea are brought together under one convenient roof. These countries include Monaco, France, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, Greece and Turkey.

The aim is to form a direct relationship between the public and the many craftsmen, producers, manufacturers and local distributors present and to discover the diversity of their separate cultures.

The exhibition features artisans from various sectors within Fashion and Lifestyle, Art and Gastronomy.

The Big Top in Fontvielle will be filled with exhibitors, each showcasing their unique knowledge and experience, quality products and varied flavours.

Everything from olive oil and clothing to beer and precious gems will be on offer, as well as information on the countries and cultures themselves.

It will be the first celebration of the Mediterranean of its kind held in the Principality.

The Monaco Mediterranée Salon will be held from the 2nd to 4th September at the Chapiteau de Fontvielle. Tickets are priced at 5€ for one day, with special two and three day passes available. Children under 12 years enter for free.

For more details, visit: https://monacomediterranee.com/en/

Photo by Stephanie Horsman, Monaco Life