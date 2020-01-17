Weather
New facilities at CHPG amid expansion

By Cassandra Tanti - January 17, 2020

Despite a massive expansion project in the works, the current Princess Grace Hospital continues to stay on the cutting edge with the introduction of new equipment and technologies. 

HSH Prince Albert II recently visited the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) in order to deliver his annual New Year’s wishes to the staff, when he was presented with their interesting newest developments.  

The hospital has recently acquired two state-of-the-art scanners, one diagnostic and the other interventional, which he was shown, as well as a completely renovated Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department, which he visited.

At the end of the tour, the Sovereign Prince attended a ceremony where Benoîte de Sévelignes, the hospital’s director, gave a rundown of 2019. Admissions increased by 3.5% last year, and the number of surgeries rose by 2%, but the average length of stays decreased – 80,000 patients were treated in 2019 in total.

On the other side, the hospital boasts 200 physicians and a permanent staff of 2,296 along with another 242 agents on fixed-term contracts. Nearly 80% of the staff benefitted from training in the last 12-month period, learning the latest techniques and philosophies presented by the medical world.

For the year ahead, the initial stages of the digitisation process are underway and will continue throughout the year and the website will continue to be updated, soon offering an app called ‘My CHPG’.

In addition to the new scanners, this year will also see a new gamma camera for the nuclear medicine department and a complementary pet-scanner.

The Louis II Pavilion renovations are now underway and are anticipated to be complete in a few months’ time.

The first major phase of the new hospital is planned for 2026 and includes the entire southern part of the building, which will be the home of most of the hospital’s services, such as emergency, operating theatres, medical imaging, hemodialysis and the larger technical platforms. There will also be a new car park and gazebo area.

The current building will be completely renovated and will contain the maternity wards, the polyclinic and the Louis II Pavilion. The project completion date is 2032 for all renovation and construction. In the meantime, the hospital will continue to function as normal, offering the same high level of care as ever.  

 

Photo: © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali

A night at Dolce & Gabbana

Fashion and lifestyle contributor Alessandra Vicedomini takes us to the enchanting cocktail party held this week to celebrate Dolce & Gabbana's latest collection. Francois Magnen, former director of special projects for Ralph Lauren and Dior in Paris, opens the doors of Dolce & Gabbana to his very special guests. Born in St Barth, Francois has also worked for the Moroccan royal family and assisted Paul McCartney overseas. He greets me with champagne wearing an amazing damask black and brown silk suit and gifts me with the most precious book titled ‘The Enchanting Power of the Goddesses’ By Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioilleria - the star of the night. As new coordinator of bespoke events, Francois explains that each glorious Dolce & Gabbana collection shown at the boutique is now accessorised to the hilt with the duo’s new high jewellery pieces, steeped in fantasy and as solemn as the couture clothing. Elegantly displayed in plush velvet self-standing windows, the jewels count antique cameos, exuberantly coloured gemstones set with a masterful use of enamel, and gold that has been engraved, twisted, beaded and stretched by the house’s master craftsmen. They perfectly match the couture ball gowns, exuberantly printed with flora and fauna, ribbons and frames. "Thanks to the extraordinary craft of the goldsmith and stone setters, each piece of high jewellery is transformed into a chest of secrets," reveals Francois. It is an ode to Italy, to the passion for detail and obviously to the Sicilian culture, but at the same time there is a strong symbolism, a returning tribute to holiness and religion and a feeling of blessing to express gratitude to God. I adored the princess like multi-layered gowns made in mousseline and the portrait printed midi-dresses - the perfect combination between sexy austerity and clever innovation in style. The brand's DNA keeps shining within the rainbows of precise princess-cut gemstones, neatly contained between rails of gold. But turn these pieces to the side and a swirling openwork inspired by the decorative motifs of the Bourbon era reveals a baroque opulence that is whimsical and regal all at once. [caption id="attachment_41832" align="alignnone" width="600"] Monaco Life Publisher Eric Brundage with Paola Orsenigo and Francois Magnen[/caption] Uniqueness is the seed generating the perpetual rebirth of Alta Gioielleria, accentuating the preciousness of the person who wears it.      

Picnic launches new Jardins des Boulingrins

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Cassandra Tanti -
The Société des Bains de Mer has welcomed 400 guests for a spectacular picnic to celebrate the opening of the Jardins des Boulingrins, which formed part of the recent makeover of Monte Carlo’s Casino Square. 

As part of the My Monte-Carlo Loyalty Programme, Jean-Luc Biamonti, President and CEO of the SBM Group, organised this once-in-a-lifetime picnic with the help of designer Charles Kaisin, to officially open the new gardens. It was held under the theme ‘La chance nous sourit’, loosely translated as ‘Luck smiles on us’.

 Ten top chefs and 52 servers dressed as playing cards were charged with ensuring the satisfaction of guests, who sat at elegantly set tables under red umbrellas.  

[caption id="attachment_38499" align="alignnone" width="683"] Photo: DG / SBM[/caption]

The fairy-tale themed spectacle was rounded out by mountains of fresh flowers adorning the locale, magicians performing to the delight of attendees, and Niçoise artist Virginie Broquet offering guests illustrated memories from the day.   

The event was part and parcel of SBM’s policy of reinforcing its position within Monaco as the most exclusive destination in Europe for 2020.