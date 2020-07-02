New family pic to celebrate anniversary

The Palace has released a gorgeous family portrait of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and the twins to mark the couple’s 9th wedding anniversary this week.

The Sovereign Prince of Monaco wed his beautiful South African bride on 1st and 2nd July 2011 in a series of lavish celebrations attended by celebrities, sporting legends, royalty and dignitaries.

Prince Albert met Charlene Wittstock, a former Olympic swimmer, when she was presiding over a swimming meet in Monaco and the couple made their first public appearance together in 2006. Four years later, on 23rd June 2010, they announced their engagement, much to the delight of the population of Monaco.

A two-day public holiday was declared for the nuptials and festivities kicked off on 30th June with a concert by the Eagles at the Stade Louis II, followed by a civil ceremony on Friday 1st July in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace.

With the signing of the marriage register, Charlene Wittstock received her formal title of Her Serene Highness The Princess of Monaco. Afterwards, a buffet was served in the Palace Square for guests, prepared by chefs from Monaco and South Africa and headed by three-Michelin starred chef Alain Ducasse.

Meanwhile, the people of Monaco were treated to a free concert with fireworks and a laser show at Port Hercule.

The religious ceremony was held the following day on 1st July in the courtyard of the Palace; outside in the square guests followed the ceremony on giant screens, while screens were also set up throughout the Principality.

Princess Charlene looked stunning in her Giorgio Armani gown, while the young bridesmaids wore traditional dresses designed by Princess Caroline and Jean-Christophe Maillot, the director of the Ballets de Monte Carlo.

The dinner reception was hosted on the terraces of the Opera de Monte-Carlo followed by fireworks and a concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra with performers including Andrea Bocelli.

The couple’s children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were born on 10th December 2014.

Top photo provided by the Prince’s Palace