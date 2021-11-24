New film campaign targeting signs of violent crime

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Monaco Life
A documentary-style film highlighting the signs to look for in a person being abused has been created in Monaco to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Thursday 25th November.
As if mixing up his papers in the glare of the world’s press was not enough, what appeared to happen next to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was excruciating to watch.
For the second week running, the circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has doubled. Meanwhile, the EU has just approved the first Covid treatment pill.
A group of parents have launched a protest campaign highlighting what they say are the absurdities in the government's decision to continue mandatory masks for school children.