New French health pass rule from 15th December

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
From this Thursday, people aged 65 and over in France will need a third dose of the Covid jab in order to retain their health pass. By mid-January, this will be extended to the entire adult population. Here are the details on the next phase of the Covid health crisis.
Photo by Monaco Life
From this Thursday, people aged 65 and over in France will need a third dose of the Covid jab in order to retain their health pass. Here are the details on the next phase of the Covid health crisis.
The Principality’s Covid situation is looking much like the rest of Europe, with not only steep rises in daily cases but also now a jump in hospitalisations at the CHPG.
Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran has announced that pharmacies will be permitted to temporarily open on Sundays as vaccination centres.