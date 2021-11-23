Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

13 Covid cases 22 Nov, 8 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 64 home monitored, 3,455 recoveries, 36 deaths, 198 incidence rate

New French law bans wild animals from circuses

New French law bans wild animals from circuses

By Stephanie Horsman - November 23, 2021

The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.

The days of the lion-tamer and dancing bears at the circus are numbered in France. A new bill passed last Thursday will prohibit performances involving bears, tigers and lions within two years. Additionally, owning such animals will be against the law in seven years’ time.

The legislation has also made mink farming and live dolphin shows illegal and will force the closure of the nation’s sole remaining mink fur producer, according to Agence France-Presse.

The news was applauded as “an historic step in the animal rights combat” by the centrist Republic on the Move party and given the thumbs up by celebrity animal advocate Brigitte Bardot, but it has not satisfied everyone. Circus owners, in particular, are up in arms over the ruling whilst some activists say it doesn’t go far enough.

The bill puts harsh restrictions on domestic animal sales as well as strong penalties for animal abuse, with those falling afoul looking at up to five years in prison and an €85,000 fine.

Loïc Dombreval, a veterinarian from the Alpes-Maritimes who co-sponsored the bill, was delighted with the result, tweeting, “Victory for our animal friends! The National Assembly adopted the bill against animal abuse unanimously minus one vote. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all MPs of all political parties. It’s a fact: animals bring us together.”

Monaco’s Princess Stephanie sounded off in a recent article with Monaco Matin about what was then the upcoming vote on the legislation. She was overjoyed with many of the aspects of the bill but opposed the parts pertaining to the circus.

“Many believe that wild animals were taken from the wild. Not at all, it has been banned since 1950,” she said. “They were born in circuses, were bottle-fed, are loved, pampered. Of course, people shouldn’t have it if they don’t have the structure, the personnel, or the qualifications, and I say that when I defend the circus. But why punish those who do their job well and only know how to do that? Should they go to Pôle Emploi? They don’t take vacations, their whole life is devoted to animals. To take them away from them is cruel. To put them back in cages, but elsewhere? Or to euthanize them? Animalists say that these beasts would be better off dead. It’s extreme.

“The traditional circus, which started with horses, is part of our culture. It allows children in remote corners of France to discover animals they would never see otherwise. And then, a beast who has only known human contact, is it okay to let him die on his own, of grief? I am trying to ensure that there are regulations at European level on the size of cages or on transport conditions.”

The bill is now in the hands of President Emmanuel Macron to be officially signed into law.

 

 

Photo by Becky Phan on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleShout out for gently used shoes and accessories  
Next articlePopular restaurants ordered to close for non-compliance

Editors pics

September 30, 2021 | Culture

Bond film premiere pulls out all the stops

It was a glittering night that would turn even James Bond’s head, as Shirley Bassey joined a debonaire Prince Albert, Sharon Stone and Cary Fukanaga at the screening of No Time To Die.

0
September 28, 2021 | Culture

Streets now named after three exceptional women

Prince Albert and Princess Caroline were present for the naming of the new Promenade Princesse Louise-Hippolyte, Place Anne-Marie Campora and Place Joséphine Baker.

0
September 14, 2021 | Culture

Prince Albert: “I hope you can also be ambassadors of a more sustainable world”

Monaco’s ambassadors, guests and Prince Albert have come together for a brilliant summer party organised by the Monaco Ambassadors Club.

0
September 14, 2021 | Culture

Princess Grace Theatre unveils new season

The 2021-22 season of the Princess Grace Theatre has been revealed, with 30 events ranging from reinterpretations of the classics to more modern creations to spark the imagination.

0

daily

November 23, 2021 | Culture

New French law bans wild animals from circuses

Stephanie Horsman

The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.

0
November 9, 2021 | Culture

Patek Philippe desk clock draws €9 million bid

Stephanie Horsman

Only Watch, the yearly charity watch auction under the patronage of Prince Albert II, raised an incredible €28.3 million for research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

0
October 29, 2021 | Culture

Prince unveils Albert Falco tribute reef

Stephanie Horsman

Albert Falco dedicated his life to the sea alongside his friend and mentor, Jacques Cousteau. Now he is being honoured with an artificial reef in his name off Monaco’s coast.

0
October 19, 2021 | Culture

‘Confinement, deconfinement’ by MonacoVisions

Cassandra Tanti

On Wednesday, a unique short film will be showcased at the Théâtre des Variétés, documenting local photographer’s interpretation of Monaco’s intense period during the Covid pandemic.

0
MORE STORIES

Interview: Blitz 2 creator Cedric Biscay

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
We catch up with Blitz creator and co-author Cedric Biscay to learn more about the groundbreaking series and how Monaco fits into this new and exciting world of manga.

Prince Pierre Reading Marathon underway

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_18219" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Photo: Charly Gallo/ Direction de la Communication Photo: Charly Gallo/ Direction de la Communication[/caption] The Prince Pierre de Monaco Foundation has just launched its Reading Marathon organised within the framework of the Prix Littéraires, which will allow contemporary literature lovers to better understand the authors selected by the Literary Council for the 2017 selections of the Literary Prize and the Discovery Scholarship. At its meeting on May 10, the Literary Council selected Annie Ernaux, Maurizio Serra, and Michel Tremblay for the Prix Littéraire. Also selected for the Discovery Scholarship – the Bourse de la Découverte – awarded to a Francophone author for a first fiction book: Pierre Adrian’s Simple Souls (Ecuador; 2017); Cédric Gras’, Anthracite (Stock; 2016); Owned by Frédéric Gros (Albin Michel; 2016); Nehémy Pierre-Dahomey’ Returnees (Seuil; 2017); and Blandine Rinkel, Abandonment of pretensions (Fayard; 2017). Each of these titles is available in Monaco and Côte d'Azur libraries that are participating in the Reading Marathon between June 21 and September 1. Students of a fourth and fifth grade class at Charles III College will also take part in the Marathon, under the guidance of their literature teachers. The Prince Pierre Foundation Awards will be announced on Thursday, October 5.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=4063

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=17693