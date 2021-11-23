New French law bans wild animals from circuses

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.
Photo by Becky Phan on Unsplash
The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.
Only Watch, the yearly charity watch auction under the patronage of Prince Albert II, raised an incredible €28.3 million for research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Albert Falco dedicated his life to the sea alongside his friend and mentor, Jacques Cousteau. Now he is being honoured with an artificial reef in his name off Monaco’s coast.
On Wednesday, a unique short film will be showcased at the Théâtre des Variétés, documenting local photographer’s interpretation of Monaco’s intense period during the Covid pandemic.