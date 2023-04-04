“New Gastronomic Destination”: Monaco’s restaurant scene honoured by La Liste

No stars shone brighter than those of Monaco at La Liste’s Special Mediterranean Awards, which were hosted by the Hôtel Hermitage and attended by Prince Albert II.

On a night that championed the excellence and diversity of Mediterranean gastronomy, Monaco’s own restaurant scene was front and centre thanks to its role as host of the inaugural event as well as the multiple awards picked up by chefs and establishments within the Principality.

Creativity and sustainability in Monaco

Le Louis XV-Alain Ducasse, currently ranked 14th Best Restaurant in the World by La Liste, was given the special Award of Honour for its 35 years of culinary creativity. Ducasse was there in person to receive the award in the presence of some 25 former students who are now spread across the region.

The Ethical and Sustainability Award went to Chef Mélanie Serre of Elsa at Monte-Carlo Beach following appraisal for her renowned approach to seasonality and organic and locally sourced produce.

The New Gastronomic Destination Award went to Monaco. It was the crowning jewel of the night; a powerful reflection of the reputation this small state has been able to cultivate as a leader of the culinary arts.

Local French restaurants benefit from the limelight

Bruno Cirino’s Hostellerie Jerôme in La Turbie was one of three addresses to win the Artisan and Authenticity Award, alongside Dar El Jeld in Tunis and Tenuta Nannina in Campania.

Meanwhile Le Restaurant des Rois in Beaulieu was named Best Terrace and La Chèvre d’Or of Èze clinched the title of Best Sea View.

“Food has the power to unite us more than ever before,” said Philippe Faure, the resident and founder of La Liste, on the night. “While the Mediterranean region is vast and diverse, both geographically and culturally, we can all come together at the table.”

And they did. In all, chefs and restaurateurs from 20 Mediterranean countries attended the event, which served up a menu created by four of the region’s – if not the world’s – best chefs. The result was an inspiring collaboration between Emmanuel Pilon of Le Louis XV-Alain Ducasse, Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana, Clare Smyth of Core by Clare Smyth and French pastry chef Jessica Préalpato.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: SBM