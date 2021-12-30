New gin named for “Explorer Prince” Albert I

MONACO PEOPLE: The UK press has been offered a golden opportunity to criticise Sir Philip Green as the family’s new yacht, Lionheart, takes to the Med for a summer cruise, with the retail giant on board together with Monaco resident Lady Tina Green. The left-of-centre Daily Mirror said: “The vast no-expenses-spared floating palace eclipsed every other vessel in sight as it slipped out of Valletta’s Grand Harbour.” The Mirror wondered how the 11,000 British Home Stores employees may feel as the first stores in the UK retail chain close this week and their pension pot is close to empty. Lady Green, in a letter to a House of Commons select committee, has blamed the last owner of the iconic British retail chain, who bought the operation from the Greens for just one pound less than two years ago. Turning to Lionheart, the daily points out that the 90-metre vessel is the largest ever produced by Italian master boatbuilders Benetti. Luxury accommodation for 12 guests is spread over four decks. There is a helipad, three internal lifts, and openings, which can launch motorboats, jet skis or be lowered to create a beach club for Sir Philip’s guests. Bespoke sculptures decorate the sundecks – a gold Buddha handcrafted in Jaipur, India, take pride of place at the stern while a lion sits at the rear of the boat. The lavish interior has been designed by Lady Tina’s own company Green and Mingarelli, which specialises in fitting out superyachts.