Thursday, October 15, 2020

New ‘grow your own’ initiative in schools

By Cassandra Tanti - October 14, 2020

Students are being given a first-hand lesson on sustainable development with the creation of organic vegetable gardens in a selection of schools throughout the Principality.

The initiative was formalised in an agreement signed on Wednesday by Director of National Education, Youth and Sports Isabelle Bonnal, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation Olivier Wenden, and Founder of Terre de Monaco Jessica Sbaraglia.

The agreement, which was implemented last March but could not be formalised due to the health crisis, provides for the organisation of numerous educational activities related to the environment, including the development of organic vegetable gardens in certain establishments in the Principality, such as the Prince Albert II Leisure Centre, the Parc school, the Fontvieille school, the Lycée Technique et Hôtelier de Monaco and the Condamine school, where the official signing took place.

The objective is to give students an opportunity to interact with nature from an early age and discover how fruits and vegetables are grown. Through this understanding, it is also hoped that students will have a healthy and balanced diet.

Around 3,000 pupils in Monaco each year will be able to harvest their own produce from their school’s garden.

To mark the occasion, the Prince Albert II Foundation presented CM1 B students from the Condamine school with a set of cards listing the main Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations in 2015. The fun educational tool will be distributed to all schoolchildren in the coming days.

 

Photo (from left to right): Jessica Sbaraglia, Founder of Terre de Monaco, Olivier Wenden, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation and Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

 

 

