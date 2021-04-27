New head of Education Department

Isabelle Bonnal has been appointed the new Commissioner General for the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport in Monaco.

Having dedicated nearly 45 years to education in Monaco, Isabelle Bonnal was promoted to the post of Commissioner General for the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport on 18th March 2021.

Ms Bonnal obtained a DEA with honors and a Capes in Modern Letters, then began her career in the Principality’s national education system in 1978 as a Professor of Letters. After teaching in all the public and private secondary schools in the Principality, she was appointed Director of National Education, Youth and Sports in August 2011.

Her efforts were focused on the success of students during exams, pastoral care to help students achieve their best, student and staff training, and the modernisation and innovation of teaching practices in Monaco’s schools.

The enhancement of the skills of teaching staff, the development of digital technology in the service of education, support for students in their chosen orientation, support for students with special needs, the development of educational and cultural activities and sports for the benefit of students, the organisation of the annual editions of the International Day of the Rights of the Child, and helping families in difficulty through humanitarian associations are all ways in which Ms Bonnal has been involved for 10 years.

She has been given several honorary distinctions for her work over the years. She was given the rank of Knight of the Order of Grimaldi by Prince Albert II in 2011 and Knight of the Order of St. Charles in 2014. In France, she has been awarded the title Commander of the Order of Academic Palms in 2019 and was given the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur in 2020.

Photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department