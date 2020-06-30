New head of judicial police

His Serene Highness Prince Albert has sent an official letter of condolence to Queen Elisabeth II following the attack in London on Wednesday, March 23, that took the lives of four people, including the perpetrator.

“It is with deep emotion that I learned about the criminal attack that took place yesterday on Westminster Bridge and Parliament. The population of Monaco, my family and myself wish to express our most sincere condolences to your Majesty and to the people of the United Kingdom in this dark hour.

“We ask you to receive our profound sympathy and our prayers for the victims and their families,” the Prince said.

A police officer, who tried to stop the 51 year-old British-born man from entering the House of Commons armed with knives, a mother on her way to collect her children from school, and an American tourist were killed in the lone-wolf attack. Several victims hit by the attacker’s rented car remain in critical condition in hospital.

