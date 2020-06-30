Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Wednesday, July 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

New head of judicial police

New head of judicial police

By Stephanie Horsman - June 30, 2020

Jean-François Mirigay has been appointed by sovereign ordinance as the new head of the judicial police division.

The ordinance was published in the Journal of Monaco on Friday, stating that Jean-François Mirigay has succeeded acting head Stéphane Giorgetti as the new boss of the judicial police division.

Mr Mirigay was previously in Nice, where he had been a departmental director since 2016, having held the same position from 2012-2016 in Toulon.  

The 49-year-old is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux and holds a DEA in political science and a master’s degree in public law. His career started in Lyon before he took a post in Sofia, Bulgaria. Back in France, he became head of the coordination centre for the fight against drugs in the Mediterranean in Toulon, then project manager at the national police before returning to Toulon in 2012.

The judicial police department covers several areas of policing including narcotics, finance, Interpol, science and cyber crime, working with various foreign services including the NCIS in Great Britain and the FBI in the United States.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePictures: Super yacht built to look like Monaco
Next articleEU reveals “safe” travel list

Editors pics

June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0
June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0

daily

June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

EU reveals “safe” travel list

Cassandra Tanti

The United States, Russia and Brazil are not on a list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the EU when the block’s international borders reopen on Wednesday.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

New head of judicial police

Stephanie Horsman

Jean-François Mirigay has been appointed by sovereign ordinance as the new head of the judicial police division.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Pictures: Super yacht built to look like Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Yacht Island Design has envisaged an astounding 155-metre-long floating city that mimics the streets and famous landmarks of the Principality, and even includes a racetrack.

0
MORE STORIES

Transport security enforced in France

Local News Staff Writer -
NicesncfArmed security agents started work at the weekend on French trains and in railway stations. They will operate in civilian clothes and must have at least five years' experience in security with SNCF or RATP, the Parisian transport authority. The role of the agents will be to guard against terror attacks and other threats to security. They will also have powers to search passengers in certain situations. The move was enabled by a law passed in March, 2016 called the Savary Act. This act precedes the French government’s announcement on May 9 of a comprehensive plan of 80 measures to “combat radicalisation and terrorism”, specifically with the “creation of one rehabilitation and citizenship centre per region by the end of 2017”.      

Prince Albert sends condolences to Queen

Local News Staff Writer -

PrinceAlbertHis Serene Highness Prince Albert has sent an official letter of condolence to Queen Elisabeth II following the attack in London on Wednesday, March 23, that took the lives of four people, including the perpetrator.

“It is with deep emotion that I learned about the criminal attack that took place yesterday on Westminster Bridge and Parliament. The population of Monaco, my family and myself wish to express our most sincere condolences to your Majesty and to the people of the United Kingdom in this dark hour.

“We ask you to receive our profound sympathy and our prayers for the victims and their families,” the Prince said.

A police officer, who tried to stop the 51 year-old British-born man from entering the House of Commons armed with knives, a mother on her way to collect her children from school, and an American tourist were killed in the lone-wolf attack. Several victims hit by the attacker’s rented car remain in critical condition in hospital. 

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=1130

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9858  