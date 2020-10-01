New hospital road open to traffic

Thursday, October 1, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 new case of Covid-19 on 1 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 219: 6 hospitalised - 5 residents, 28 home monitored, 187 healed, 1 resident death
Photo © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali
The CC Forum Monaco has put sustainable investment at the forefront of discussions while proving that conferences can still go ahead safely in the Principality.
A new road and pedestrian walkway have been inaugurated as part of the upgrades being made at the Princess Grace Hospital.
Monaco’s Energy Transition Mission has two new additions: a new website and a new ambassador programme aimed at promoting and adding value to the pact.
Two Monegasque associations were able to benefit from the latest book drive in Monaco, which gives old textbooks a new life and underprivileged kids better educational tools.
READ ALSO: Arrests in Belgium in Monaco corruption case