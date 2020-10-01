Weather
16 ° C
16°C
Thursday, October 1, 2020

1 new case of Covid-19 on 1 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 219: 6 hospitalised - 5 residents, 28 home monitored, 187 healed, 1 resident death

New hospital road open to traffic

By Stephanie Horsman - October 1, 2020

A new road and pedestrian walkway have been inaugurated as part of the upgrades being made at the Princess Grace Hospital.

The Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG) is undergoing a number of building projects in order to expand and improve upon the services it already provides.

As part of the expansion and improvement scheme, a new section of road has been built to accommodate development of a site on the mountain side of the hospital. The 200-metre stretch spans from the entrance to the hospital to the exit of the tunnel at the level of Caroubiers to Tamaris. Additionally, a walkway has been created allowing pedestrian access from Avenue Pasteur, including signage to show visitors the way to enter.

The official inauguration of the two new admittance points was held on Wednesday, 30th September with Prince Albert II cutting the ribbon. Also in attendance were Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning, and Benoîte de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG.

The new hospital will house a campus of 103,000 square metres and will include state-of-the-art technical and operating suites as well as 470 beds. Environmental impact and bioclimatic design will ensure the building is energy efficient as well as eco-friendly. The current hospital will remain in operation during the building works, and the new site is expected to be fully completed by 2030.

 

Photo © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

 

 

Thibaud Pons of Privatam

Monaco finance firm Privatam expands in Zurich

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco-based finance technology company Privatam has established a Swiss subsidiary to sell structured products to independent asset managers and banks.

Intent to pay or not to pay?...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6915" align="alignleft" width="286"]Palais de Justice Monaco Photo: Niels Mickers Palais de Justice Monaco Photo: Niels Mickers[/caption] A citizen of the Netherlands with a fondness for the highlife in Monaco has appeared at the Monaco Criminal Court accused of not paying his restaurant bill. On November 15, the 33-year-old visitor ran up a large bill at the Café de Paris for food and drink, including cold dishes, lobster, champagne and premium whisky. The bill was €665, which he could not pay. The defendant told the court that he wanted to go to the Consulate of the Netherlands to ask for money. He became agitated and was taken to Princess Grace Hospital. The court heard that four days previously he had been unable to pay a bill of €1,280 at the Hermitage, which included Cristal Roederer for €800. He will be ordered back to court for a further hearing for the earlier offences. Arguing that it was not clear if the defendant had been unable to pay or had refused to pay, his lawyer called for an acquittal. “He had only drunk too much,” the lawyer said. The court sentenced the accused to 15 days in prison. Article first published December 20, 2016.

READ ALSO: Arrests in Belgium in Monaco corruption case