New hotline set up for Covid-19

A security exercise called "Alpha Tango" with a hostage-taking scenario took place on Monday 3 April, from 7 pm to midnight, at the Rainier III Auditorium. Nearly 440 people participated in Monaco's crisis management drill, which highlighted new risks in an international context. The main objective was to test the action of the police, rescue forces and the Prosecutor General, as well as the coordination of these bodies with each other and the French authorities.It directly involved the Directorate of Public Safety, the Fire Brigade, the Public Prosecutor's Office, Princess Grace Hospital, the Monaco Red Cross, the Nurses Training Institute, as well as the Prince's Carabinieri and various state services. The Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes and its services were also brought into this operation, to cooperate in the field of security. (Photos: Charly Gallo and Manuel Vitali/Communication Department)