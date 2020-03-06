New hotline set up for Covid-19

Friday, March 6, 2020
Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Alpes Maritimes on Thursday evening, three residents from Nice and one from Villeneuve Loubet
There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region. Amid a call for calm, we take a look at the latest controls by Monaco’s government and how the outbreak is likely to end.
Monaco’s first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed. A man, believed to be in his 20s, is now being treated in Nice as authorities try to identify who the patient has been in contact with in recent days.
This week, officials in both Nice and Menton made decisions to cancel beloved annual festivities in the name of public health.
Students and workers who have passed through coronavirus hotspots are being asked to self-quarantine by the Monaco government, but it says schools will reopen next week and events will also go ahead as planned.