New hybrid model a success for No Finish Line

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
No Finish Line, the eight-day non-stop running and walking circuit raising money for charity, ended on Sunday with a grand total of 224,636 kilometres travelled, surpassing lasty year’s distance by over 10,000 kilometres.
Photo source: No Finish Line
Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.
For the second week running, the circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has doubled. Meanwhile, the EU has just approved the first Covid treatment pill.
Seven of Monaco’s most well-known restaurants have been temporarily closed for not adhering to the strict mandatory mask rule for employees.
The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.