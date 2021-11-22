Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

13 Covid cases 22 Nov, 8 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 64 home monitored, 3,455 recoveries, 36 deaths, 198 incidence rate

New hybrid model a success for No Finish Line

New hybrid model a success for No Finish Line

By Stephanie Horsman - November 22, 2021

No Finish Line, the eight-day non-stop running and walking circuit raising money for charity, ended on Sunday with a grand total of 224,636 kilometres travelled, surpassing lasty year’s distance by over 10,000 kilometres.

The 2021 edition of No Finish Line (NFL) ended with a hugely successful turnout and distances surpassing last year’s totals by 11,596 kilometres. The grand total over the race was an astounding 226,636 kilometres.

With over 12,000 participants having taken part, the event drummed up support for the charitable association Children and Future, which aids in projects geared towards helping sick and disadvantaged children.

No Finish Line had a new hybrid format this year, allowing people to be a part of the action in Monaco on the 1,140-metre designated circuit as well as inviting runners who joined in remotely from various places around the globe. For each kilometre run or walked, €1 is raised for the charity.

The race was held from 13th to 21st November and during those eight days and nights, participants took to the course non-stop, with people on the track even in the wee hours of the morning when the rest of the world was tucked up in bed.

The final lap of the course in Monaco was a group effort, punctuated by a collection of children and the NFL mascot, a large heart, holding the No Finish Line banner in front of the hundreds of people who were amongst the last to finish the race.

No Finish Line returns next year from 12th to 20th November 2022.

 

 

Photo source: No Finish Line

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSBM to turn Monaco into a ‘Winter Fantasy’ this season
Next articleShout out for gently used shoes and accessories  

Editors pics

November 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco boosts solar capabilities with new parks

Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.

0
November 22, 2021 | Local News

SBM to turn Monaco into a ‘Winter Fantasy’ this season

The magic of Christmas is coming to Monaco with SBM's ‘Winter Fantasy’ schedule that includes everything from igloos in Casino Square to Santa at the Hermitage Hotel.

0
November 18, 2021 | Local News

“Plastic is not the problem, humans are the problem”

Zak Johnson is using the blockchain to put traceability into sustainability, allowing people to track plastic from the moment it is deposited to the time it is turned into high-end clothing.

0
November 17, 2021 | Local News

Ocean anchored in Glasgow Climate Pact

After six years of effort spearheaded by the Prince Albert Foundation, the oceans have now been firmly added to the list of ecosystems to protect in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

0

daily

November 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco boosts solar capabilities with new parks

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

Incidence rate hits 198 in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

For the second week running, the circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has doubled. Meanwhile, the EU has just approved the first Covid treatment pill.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

Popular restaurants ordered to close for non-compliance

Stephanie Horsman

Seven of Monaco’s most well-known restaurants have been temporarily closed for not adhering to the strict mandatory mask rule for employees.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

New French law bans wild animals from circuses

Stephanie Horsman

The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.

0
MORE STORIES

Incidence rate in PACA exceeds “maximum threshold”

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Five out of six departments in the PACA region have gone beyond acceptable government-set levels of new Covid cases, according to assessments from the week of 4th to 10th January.

Female entrepreneur series: Bioscientist Cindy Benod

We speak with Cindy Benod, one of the world’s few female biotech CEOs, about securing seed funding for her new muscle injury treatment and why she chose Monaco to establish her start-up.