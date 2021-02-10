Weather
Business & Finance

New initiative for ‘Monaco, Yachting Capital of the World’ concept

By Stephanie Horsman - February 10, 2021

Four Monaco-based entities are joining forces to promote sustainable yachting through education, shared values and networking opportunities. 

The International University of Monaco (IUM), the Young Professionals in Yachting Monaco (YPY Monaco), Cluster Yachting Monaco and Onboard with Marcela are now working together on a project to promote the global yachting industry with a focus on the environment, education, sustainable values and networking for yachting professionals.

The dual goal of making Monaco the centre not only of the superyacht world but of the sustainable yachting world is the driving force behind the partnership.

“For this reason, the participants of this conglomeration feel particularly proud to be Monaco based with ambitious projects in mind to position Monaco as the yachting luxury capital of the world,” said the team in a press release.

IUM’s luxury management and marketing offerings, as well as their specialised degrees, make their graduates and staff natural fits in the world of yachting.

Onboard is a consulting firm based in the Principality that focuses on corporate strategies for the yachting industry. Their business to business approach has helped promote the lifestyle potential to owners and those involved in the industry, as well as staging events and activities to bring local businesses together.

YPY Monaco is the local branch of the international organisation that welcomes professionals under 40 who work in the industry to get together for networking and educational events. The have other chapters in the UK, New Zealand, the Netherlands, the USA and Germany.

Events this year so far include the Monaco Symposium on Luxury from 7th to 9th April; the Mark Challenge Grand Final on 19th May, when finalists are invited to present their business concepts at the Monaco Yacht Club; and Yachting Ventures, the first yachting accelerator helping entrepreneurs in yachting thrive. Applications opened in February.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

