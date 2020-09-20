Weather
18 ° C
18°C
Monday, September 21, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 on 19 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 192: 9 hospitalised - 3 residents, 31 home monitored, 152 healed, 1 resident death

New Italian Ambassador

New Italian Ambassador

By Cassandra Tanti - September 20, 2020

Giulio Alaimo has presented his credentials as the new Ambassador of Italy to Prince Albert.

After the ceremony on 16th September, Mr Alaimo was received by Minister of State Pierre Dartout in his residence for a lunch chaired by the Sovereign.

Giulio Alaimo graduated at the University of Rome La Sapienza in Political Science and began his diplomatic career in 1991. He worked at the General Department of Economic Affairs and continued his diplomatic work in various directorates before he was appointed in 2007 as First Advisor for Emigration and Social Affairs in Ottawa, then in Paris in 2009. From 2013, he exercisedhis duties at the General Department of Promotion of Sistema Paese. He also acted as Commissioner General for the Milan Worldwide Exposition in 2015. He was appointed first class Consul General in Zurich in 2016.

Giulio Alaimo steps in to the role previously held by Cristiano Gallo.

Photo Credit: Gaetan Luci / Princely Palace

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBusiness climate continues to decline
Next article210kg waste collected on World Clean Up Day

Editors pics

September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
July 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

FOR SALE: Spacious villa in Provençal countryside

Escape to the countryside anytime your heart desires to enjoy this gorgeous Provençal villa, surrounded by the famous Côtes de Provence wineries. 

0

daily

September 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Italian Ambassador

Cassandra Tanti

Giulio Alaimo has presented his credentials as the new Ambassador of Italy to Prince Albert.

0
September 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Business climate continues to decline

Stephanie Horsman

The latest survey by IMSEE has revealed that the business climate continued to weaken in July, though retail trade and the auto commerce and repair sectors saw slight improvements.

0
September 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Oleg Petrov elected to LFP Board

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco’s Vice-President and CEO has been elected as the newest Board of Directors Member for the League of Football Professionals.

0
September 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Gérald Mathieu takes up new position

Cassandra Tanti

Barclays announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Gérald Mathieu as Head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, with immediate effect.

0
MORE STORIES

Business climate stabilising in Principality

IMSEE’s report on the business climate of Monaco in June shows a certain stabilisation despite overall low levels of trade.

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.